"I'm the voice, I'm the s**t starter that gets us going" - Tim Hardaway compares himself to Draymond Green, says Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond are Steph Curry and Klay Thompson

Tim Hardaway has compared himself to Draymond Green, while saying Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond are Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Hardaway, Richmond and Mullin were a trio for the Golden State Warriors known as "Run TMC".

In an interview with Kendra Andrews of ESPN, Hardaway discussed his career ahead of his induction to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He'll be joining his former teammates to immortalize "Run TMC." The trio played together for only two seasons, but they influenced the game in a big way.

However, the Warriors created an even bigger trio about a decade ago. Curry, Thompson and Green have led Golden State to four championships in eight years. Hardaway believes that the current Warriors "Big 3" reminds him of "Run TMC."

"Draymond is like me. I'm the voice," Hardaway said. "I'm the s**t starter that gets us going. Chris and Mitch are like Steph and Klay. ... They just go out there and don't say nothing. Just go out there and do the job."

Chris Mullin agreed with Tim Hardaway, calling Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green the greatest trio in NBA history. Mullin said that Curry, Thompson and Green need each other to be effective.

"It's one thing to like your teammate, respect your teammate," Mullin said. "But when you have that in place, and you need your teammate, that takes it to a whole other level. Draymond needs Steph and Klay's shooting."

"Steph and Klay need Draymond's passing and defense. Steph needs Klay's size to guard. When you put that all together, you have the best trio of all time."

Tim Hardaway waited a long time to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Tim Hardaway is part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Tim Hardaway last played an NBA game in 2003 for the Indiana Pacers. Hardaway had to wait almost two decades to get inducted into the Hall of Fame. Some believe that his homophobic comments in 2007 delayed his enshrinement, but he's finally getting in.

Hardaway was a five-time All-Star and an Olympic gold medalist. He played in the league for 13 seasons for five different teams. He was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 1989, where he became part of "Run TMC. He was traded to the Miami Heat midway through the 1995-96 season.

"As a short player, I gave other short players confidence that they could come in and play tough basketball," Hardaway said. "Along with Isiah Thomas, we taught a generation of players that knowing how to dribble under control and make plays was fun and exciting. People are still doing my crossover dribble today."

After five and a half seasons in South Beach, Hardaway bounced around the league and played for Mavericks, Nuggets and Pacers in his final two seasons. He's also considered one of the best ball handlers in NBA history, known for his signature UTEP two-step.

Edited by Gautam Aggarwal