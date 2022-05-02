“I’m weird, I thrive through physicality, I love feeling beat up after games” - 2-time NBA MVP gives a spirited answer when asked about his conditioning after games

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most physical and athletic players in the NBA right now. The Milwaukee Bucks star took plenty of body blows against the Boston Celtics in their Eastern Conference semifinals Game 1 matchup on Sunday.

When asked about the Celtics' physicality on defense and the impact it will have on his preparation for the next game, Antetokounmpo said he doesn't mind it at all.

The "Greek Freak" gave a spirited answer in the post-game press conference, saying (via House of Highlights):

"First of all, I don't know, maybe I am weird, I thrive through physicality. Like I love feeling beat up after games. I don't know why, my family think I'm a weirdo. But like, when the game finish, I just kinda look at my body and if I don't feel like I'm beat up or I was physical enough or they were physical enough to me, I feel like I didn't give everything to my team."

He continued:

"Obviously everybody feels beat up, our team, their team, but at the end of the day it's the playoffs, you've gotta get ready mentally and physically for the Game 2, and you can never take that for granted. You gotta come out and set the tone again."

2-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks bag a win in Game 1 against the Boston Celtics

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have been stellar in their title defense campaign so far. They went up 5-1 in the playoffs following their dominating 101-89 win over the in-form Boston Celtics on the road.

The Celtics have arguably been the best team in the league since Christmas Eve. They finished the season as the #1 defensive-rated team.

Boston has been a nightmare for their opponents because of their physicality on defense. However, the defending NBA champions surprisingly outmatched Ime Udoka's men in that department to give them a taste of their own medicine.

Giannis Antetokounmpo managed to finish with a 24-point triple-double, despite being held to nine-of-25 shooting, courtesy of some solid defense by the Celtics. The 27-year-old used his size, length, and strength to penetrate the opposition paint and create opportunities for his teammates out on the perimeter.

NBA on TNT



A triple-double from Giannis (24 PTS, 13 REB, 12 AST) & 25 PTS from Jrue Holiday gets the Bucks out to an early series lead! MILWAUKEE TAKES GAME 1A triple-double from Giannis (24 PTS, 13 REB, 12 AST) & 25 PTS from Jrue Holiday gets the Bucks out to an early series lead! MILWAUKEE TAKES GAME 1 👀A triple-double from Giannis (24 PTS, 13 REB, 12 AST) & 25 PTS from Jrue Holiday gets the Bucks out to an early series lead! https://t.co/EwVDCIZSod

The Milwaukee Bucks out-hustled the Boston Celtics. They gained a 54-48 advantage on the boards, 19-14 on second-chance points, and 28-8 on fastbreak points, scoring 27 points off 18 Boston turnovers.

Milwaukee ended up turning the ball over 12 times but didn't allow Jayson Tatum and company to benefit from it. Their transition defense was spot on as they allowed only six points off turnovers. The Bucks did a great job guarding the paint, forcing the Celtics to settle for 50 shots from the 3-point range.

