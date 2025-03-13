"I'm wheezing" - NBA fans in splits after James Harden uses ‘White Boys Can't Jump’ meme for tandem with $68,000,000 shooter

The LA Clippers picked up their fourth win in five games, leaning on standout performances from usual contributors James Harden and Ivica Zubac, while also benefiting from a breakout showing by trade deadline acquisition Bogdan Bogdanovic, as they overcame the Miami Heat on Wednesday 119-104.

Bogdanovic delivered his best game of the season, dropping 30 points on 11-for-16 shooting while grabbing 10 rebounds and making four of his seven attempts from 3. He stepped up in Kawhi Leonard’s absence and provided a strong complement to Zubac (26 points, 14 rebounds) and Harden (24 points, 11 assists).

After the game, James Harden shared a photo of himself and Bogdanovic next to a poster of the movie White Men Can’t Jump featuring Sidney Deane and Billy Hoyle, captioning it: “Bad Boys 25.” Fans quickly reacted to the post.

“I’m wheezing 😂,” a Clippers fan said.

“The System is so funny 😭,” another said.

“LMFAOOOOOOOOO goat ur too funny,” another added.

Fans also started coming up with duo names, including one suggested by Bogdanovic himself:

“Unović 🫡,” the Clippers player said.

“James Bogdanović,” a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, one fan compared the James Harden-Bogdan Bogdanovic pairing — a Black American and a European — to the Lakers’ LeBron James and Luka Doncic, saying:

“Sidney Dean n Billy Hoyle were for the other team in LA.”

James Harden, LA Clippers set to take on Bogdan Bogdanovic’s former team

Bogdan Bogdanovic, now in the second year of a four-year, $68 million contract, was traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the Clippers last month. As part of the deal, LA also received three future second-round picks, while Atlanta acquired Terance Mann and Bones Hyland.

The two teams will meet on Friday in Atlanta.

Bogdanovic and Mann, the key pieces of the trade, have made an impact with their new squads.

Bogdanovic, who spent five seasons in Atlanta and helped lead the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, has averaged 12.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 14 games with the Clippers.

Terance Mann, now with the Hawks, has posted 9.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg and 2.5 apg over his first 14 games in Atlanta.

