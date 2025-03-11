"I’m willing to die for mine"- Ex-Super Bowl champ slams LeBron James comparing him to LaVar Ball & Tee Morant in Stephen A. Smith drama

Former Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark criticized LeBron James and how he defended his son, Bronny James, against analyst Stephen A. Smith. James and Smith have an ongoing beef after Smith's negative comments about Bronny's game. LeBron, being the father figure he is, took offense and confronted Stephen about it.

Ryan Clark completely understood what LeBron James did. As a father himself, Clark feels would've done the same thing. However, the circumstances are different with the James family. Bronny James is a professional basketball player. Being the son of LeBron while getting to play in the NBA definitely puts a target on his back.

"I’m not LeBron, but I am a father; & I’m willing to die for mine," Clark wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "I get approaching (Stephen A. Smith) as a father, but he wasn’t “only” protecting his seed. He was speaking on behalf of another professional athlete who SAS is paid to analyze. Granted, Bronny gets criticized more than any other 55th pick of the draft, but he also gets more love, money, & opportunity than any other too thanks to his father’s greatness."

With that in mind, Clark believes that LeBron should've accepted the criticism his son received. Any other professional in the sport would've gone through the same. The former Super Bowl champion then compared the situation to other NBA fathers like LaVar Ball and Tee Morant. People would've taken it in a different light if Ball or Morant were to approach Smith and start an argument about their sons.

"Even Pops on Friday said, “let him be a man”, when Craig fought Debo," Clark continued. "That’s what Bron has to do. Could you imagine the outrage if Lavar Ball ran up on the Biggest voice in sports? I just don’t think it helped the narrative that Bronny is only there because he’s LeBron James Jr., & now what? He can’t be talked about?"

LeBron James' former Lakers teammate frustrated with NBA's biases towards him

Former LA Lakers big man DeMarcus Cousins opened up about the LeBron James-Stephen A. Smith fiasco. Cousins was frustrated with how the NBA looked the other way when James acted unprofessionally by confronting Smith. The big man has a long history of doing something similar, however, it always ended up with a different result.

"It’s cool when they do it , it’s a problem when I do it…🤔I was called a villain, bully,thug when I confronted a reporter for speaking on my family. Got suspended fined and eventually traded. I Look forward to getting my lick back! 😌"

While James had good intentions to protect his son, Bronny James, it's clear that not a lot of people appreciated what the Lakers superstar did. As of the time of this writing, the King has yet to speak up about his side of the story and why he publicly confronted the sports analyst.

