"I'm willing to talk for the right price" - Jalen Brunson drops hint on culprit behind infamous fart incident in Knicks' locker room

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks had a fairly good playoff run this season. However, since the Knicks have exited this season, the locker room fart story is making rounds in the league. The name of the player who farted in the locker room is yet to be revealed but Jalen Brunson wants a proper price to give up the name.

On his podcast, the “Roommates Show” with his teammate Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson revealed that although he wasn’t there when the scene happened, he knows the name of the player.

“I know who it was. I am willing to talk for the right price. Y’all want to know who it was? Come find me. I’m in Monaco.” said Brunson.

Although Brunson didn’t reveal the name of the player, he narrowed it down to by picking names who weren’t on the suspect’s list.

“I can tell you who it wasn’t. It wasn’t me, it wasn’t Jericho (Sims), I wasn’t Josh (Hart), it wasn’t Julius (Randle). I would say this person is above 6’5, this person is black,” added the Knicks All-Star player.

Although his hints narrowed down the list, it is still a big list. There are still over six players to decide upon.

But what exactly happened inside the locker room?

Jalen Brunson Knicks' lucky locker room fart incident

The New York Knicks faced the Indiana Pacers for Game 5 in the Medison Square Garden. The Athletic’s Fred Katz reported that something happened before Game 5 that helped the pressure subside in the locker room.

According to Katz, a Knicks player [he refused to reveal the name] farted very loud and the audio was long. However, the NBA Insider also clarified that the fart didn't have any odor.

“It was purely audio. As a matter of fact, when it happened, it strung along for a lot longer than one might expect for a fart of that volume and that context,” said Katz.

Fred Katz also added that the player who was the main culprit, after farting, blamed the sound coming out of the pipes, which drew a huge laughter.

“It actually didn’t get a reaction audibly at all. It got pure silence and a look over to that one player, and that one player looked around as if he was being inconspicuous and said with a completely straight face, ‘Something’s up with the pipes in here,’ and that got the huge laugh," Katz added.

The fart eventually became a great factor in the Knicks' Game 5 win against the Pacers. The fart story became legendary because it helped the team laugh and relax right before the game. It was a miracle fart, as Jalen Brunson and the Knicks had a blowout 30-point win against the Pacers in Game 5.