“I’m all about winning”: Chris Paul hints at embracing bench role with Warriors if it means winning championship

Chris Paul might come off the bench to make a splash for the Golden State Warriors in the 2023-24 NBAA season.

It was the veteran himself who hinted at the role on media day on October 2. The newly minted point guard's role with the Warriors has been a subject of discussion since the offseason. Paul reckons he would be fine to take a bench role if it means winning his first NBA championship.

In his 18 seasons in the league, Paul has plied his trade for five franchises. He linked up with Golden State this summer after they acquired him from the Washington Wizards by shipping off Jordan Poole.

Now, in a team filled with seasoned vets, the 38-year-old will hope to stake his claim for the elusive silverware. According to The Athletic, Paul used his 2008 Olympics bench role as an example to show that he's ready to do what it takes to win.

“I actually had an opportunity in ’08 to come off the bench for the Olympic team, you know what I mean?” Paul said. “And that went pretty well. I think anybody who knows me knows I’m all about winning.

"Whatever I can do to help our team win. … We’ve been hooping all summer (in informal scrimmages at Chase Center). I think for the season, you know, it’s going to be whatever to help our team win. And I think I’ve at least tried to show or proven that my entire career.”

That comes as good news for Warriors fans who were concerned about Paul's fit with the Warriors and his willingness to come off the bench.

In terms of performances, he averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 59 games last season with the Phoenix Suns, the worst numbers in his career. Injuries and inconsistency played their part in the guard's slump, but he now has a shot at proving critics wrong this season.

How does Chris Paul help the Golden State Warriors?

Chris Paul's experience makes him a massive addition to the Warriors. While he may not have a ring to show for his achievements, his crafty guard skills and excellent floor manager skills make him the perfect player to spearhead the second unit.

Should the Warriors go small-ball in certain situations, Paul will likely be the starting point guard ensuring that Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have ample shooting opportunities.

Moreover, Chris Paul leading the second unit will still be a great learning curve for the Golden State youngsters who could thrive under his leadership. For now, Chris Paul is oozing optimism. Only time will tell if he and the Warriors can make another championship run this season.