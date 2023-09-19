“I'm yet to whip that tail here” – After beating J Balvin in Dominoes, Jimmy Butler hilariously asks 'Londoners' for matchup

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat is looking for worthy dominoes competitors in London. Butler is confident in his dominoes skills after beating Reggaeton artist J Balvin earlier this month. The ending of the seemingly fun game was posted on the musician's Instagram page.

In the self-recorded video, Butler asks London residents to direct him to a venue where he can play dominoes. He playfully asserts that he has not beaten anyone from London yet.:

"My fellow Londoners, Londonmates, where do y'all play dominoes at out here? I'm trying to play dominoes all day every day because I'm yet to whip that tail here."

In 2012 Butler appeared on a GQ video, asserting his love for dominoes in a segment dubbed "10 Things Jimmy Butler Can't Live without."

"First things first, my dominoes," Butler said. "They have my name, my nickname on them. That's probably what we do the majority of the time. No matter where we are, what state, what country, any hour of the day, dominoes is probably more important than a toothbrush at times, but dominoes I must have.

"I have 10 or 15 sets of dominoes. My guys think that I cheat because I'm the best."

Jimmy Butler's competitive spirit extends to all realms of his life

Butler's competitive spirit was on full display during the Miami Heat's incredible run to the NBA Finals last season. Eighth-seeded Miami shocked the league's top-seed, the Milwaukee Bucks, in five games in Round 1. Butler was exceptional in the series, averaging 37.6 points and 6.0 rebounds.

The Heat almost blew a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics but were able to close out Jayson Tatum and company in Game 7 for a trip to the NBA Finals.

Butler did not perform at his usual high level in the finals as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets were too much for the Heat to handle. Butler and the Heat showed a lot of heart qualifying for the finals from the play-in tournament.

"That’s not fake," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Jimmy Butler's competitive nature in The Athletic. "It’s him to his soul. He wants to win at everything: shooting games, free-throw contests, any competition that happens during the course of practice."