"I'm not the young kid": Kyrie Irving sends message to former coach Ty Lue ahead of Clippers-Mavs playoffs showdown

Kyrie Irving spent some of his years with the Cleveland Cavaliers playing for Ty Lue who is now the LA Clippers’ lead bench tactician. Together with LeBron James, they pulled the rug under the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in 2016. They crawled out of a 3-1 championship series deficit to lead the Cavs to the top of the NBA.

On Sunday, Lue and Irving will be on opposing sides as the Clippers host the Dallas Mavericks in a mouthwatering first-round clash. In LA’s past two postseason series wins against the Mavs, “Uncle Drew” hadn’t teamed up with Luka Doncic yet. The two superstars will be Lue’s biggest headaches once the showdown commences.

After the Dallas Mavericks’ practice, Kyrie Irving was asked about an impending chess match with Ty Lue. Here’s what he had to say about facing his former coach in a series (via Mike Curtis):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I’ve been able to play on a Ty Lue [team] for a little bit so I feel like I know him well enough at this point. He knows me well enough but I'm at a different place in my life, he’s at a different place in his life. I’m not the young kid, 24 [years old] that he can put in these predicaments.

"I kinda know what to expect but I’m intrigued to see what adjustments he’s gonna make.”

Expand Tweet

Lue knows very well how Irving plays. It was he who designed the play in Game 7 of the Cavs-Warriors showdown that saw Irving make a dagger 3-pointer over Steph Curry. “King James” was on the floor but he knew the point guard had the toughness not to wilt in the game’s biggest and most crucial play.

Ty Lue has his job cut out for him. He will be game planning not only for Kyrie Irving, but he will also strategize how to contain Luka Doncic to start the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Slovenian maestro is the NBA’s leading scorer who has had his way against the LA Clippers despite having Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. If “The Claw” is compromised, Lue will have an even bigger task ahead of him.

Kyrie Irving might have a big series against Ty Lue’s Clippers

Kawhi Leonard’s uncertainty is the biggest question looming over the Dallas Mavericks-LA Clippers series. If he remains out or plays less than 100%, the Clippers will be underdogs. “The Claw” is unquestionably Ty Lue’s best on both ends of the court.

A compromised Leonard will force Lue to put Paul George on Luka Doncic, allowing Kyrie Irving to go up against either James Harden or Terance Mann to start the game. Russell Westbrook could come in later to try and help guard Irving. Mann might be the best and most eager defender among the three but he will have a tough time containing Lue’s former star.

Expand Tweet

“Uncle Drew” is excited about how his chess match with Ty Lue plays out. The coach might already be at a disadvantage if he is a piece down to start the showdown. Irving could be looking at a mate by the time all their moves are done.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback