"I'ma give more, you bi**hes gonna respect me” - Mitchell Robinson vows to go back to high-flying best next season 

Following New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson's latest injury-plagued season, a Knicks fan questioned his athletic ability on social media. Afterward, the six-year NBA veteran pledged to get back to being his regular high-flying self.

Robinson underwent two left ankle surgeries this past season, one in December and one in May, to treat a stress injury. His most recent surgery came after he reinjured his left ankle during New York's Round 1 playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

In total, the big man played in only 31 of 82 regular-season games and six of 13 postseason contests. Moreover, Robinson has played fewer than 60 games in three of the last four seasons. While he remains an elite rebounder (8.5 rebounds per game), his durability has become a growing concern among Knicks fans.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Amid Robinson's extended stint on the sidelines, reserve center Isaiah Hartenstein seized his starting role. His presence alleviated pressure on Robinson to man New York's five spot.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

However, on Monday, the OKC Thunder pried Hartenstein away from the Knicks, agreeing to terms on a three-year, $87 million deal. New York has since been rumored to be targeting another rotation-level big man. In the meantime, pressure is mounting for Robinson to step up next season as the franchise looks to make another deep playoff run.

On Tuesday, X/Twitter user @IQfor3 posted an old clip of Mitchell Robinson's NBA summer league highlights. The fan pointed out that his agility has seemingly waned over the years.

"I know he had to bulk up to guard bigs better, but, man, he used to move so crazy," @IQfor3 said.

Expand Tweet

A day later, Robinson appeared to take exception to the tweet, vowing to return to form as a hyper-athletic rim-runner.

“I'ma be just like this season, watch!!! I'ma be lean and give more, you bi**hes [are] gonna respect me," Robinson said on Snapchat.

Expand Tweet

Time will tell if Robinson returns to his peak athletic form. Regardless, the Knicks would likely be satisfied seeing him make it through an entire season without sustaining a serious injury.

Donte DiVincenzo expresses confidence in Mitchell Robinson's bounce-back ability

Among those seemingly confident in Mitchell Robinson's prospects of bouncing back next season is his teammate, shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo.

On Monday, DiVincenzo raved about Robinson's personality and work ethic.

"One of the things I learned about Mitch, he’s one of the most genuine people I’ve ever met," DiVincenzo said. "He has a social media post, everybody follows that, but behind closed doors, he's working really hard."

DiVincenzo added that Robinson will likely use his skeptics' criticisms to fuel his comeback.

"I think he sees all the outside noise from everything. I think he’s going to use it as motivation," DiVincenzo said.

A redemption season from Mitchell Robinson would likely go a long way toward the Knicks' chances of securing their first Eastern Conference finals berth since 2000. They came up just short this past season, falling to the Indiana Pacers in seven games in the playoffs' second round.

Also Read: Knicks unable to fill gap of $11,000,000 per year in Isaiah Hartenstein offering: Report

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback