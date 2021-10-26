“I had to make up for the missed dunk” - Jaylen Brown talks about poster slam on Miles Bridges

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics has been on a tear since the 2021-22 NBA season started.

The All-Star shooting guard previously missed a crucial dunk in the team’s season-opening loss against the New York Knicks. However, he was presented yet again with another potential highlight play in a critical moment of the game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The All-Star shooting guard nailed it this time with an emphatic dunk on Miles Bridges with little more than a minute left in overtime. The rim-rattling dunk caused a buzz inside Spectrum Center. More importantly, it gave the Boston Celtics a five-point lead, which proved to be enough cushion to seal the win.

Here's what Jaylen Brown said when he was asked about his thoughts regarding the dunk in a post-game interview:

“I had to make up for the missed dunk in New York. My teammates were teasing me a little bit. It was just a good play. Miles, obviously, is one of the better athletes in the league. So, I knew that if I tried to lay it up, he was going to send it back to Boston. I knew if I went up, I was going with bad intentions.”

Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics "I new if I was going up, I was going up with bad intentions" 👏 Jaylen Brown talks about his huge dunk on Miles Bridges in overtime 👀☘️ "I new if I was going up, I was going up with bad intentions" 👏 Jaylen Brown talks about his huge dunk on Miles Bridges in overtime 👀☘️ https://t.co/Oswt3tolhs

Earlier in the matchup, Jaylen Brown failed to convert a picturesque dunk attempt on Mason Plumlee. Counting the botched attempt in New York, where it was evident that he didn't have the legs, that would have made a trio of failed headline-grabbing dunks. Fortunately for Brown and the Celtics, he made one at a very important part of the game.

Before the season opened, there were concerns regarding Brown's return to action after he injured his wrist last season, causing him to miss games, including the postseason.

Although the injury was in his left wrist, there could be hesitation and uncertainty every time such an explosive play happens. The injury is apparently in the rearview mirror after his impressive start to the season.

Have the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown found their footing after a dismal start?

Following that instant classic against the New York Knicks, the Boston Celtics got "punked" by the young Toronto Raptors. The successive losses led to some questions regarding defensive intensity and chemistry. The Cs, though, were expecting a struggle coming into the season because of an overhauled roster that has a first-time head coach leading the team.

After beating another youthful team in the Houston Rockets, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics were in for a fight against the previously undefeated Charlotte Hornets. With all due respect to the Rockets, this is the first win of the season where the Green Machine has made a little statement of sorts.

Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics We might be crazy, but we think the #Celtics should hang on to these guys for a while. HUGE game for The Jays, as the C's win 140-129 in OT. We might be crazy, but we think the #Celtics should hang on to these guys for a while. HUGE game for The Jays, as the C's win 140-129 in OT. https://t.co/zSaDwxSzhB

Even without Al Horford, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led a mighty effort on both sides of the ball to escape with a win. The Boston Celtics are only bound to get better with continued adjustments and as long as their resident superstars, Tatum and Brown, are healthy.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh