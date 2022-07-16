“I am maniacal, it’s all I care about” - Joe Lacob says he wants to keep winning titles, names Dr. Jerry Buss as his inspiration

The Golden State Warriors have had great success since Joe Lacob and a group of investors purchased the franchise in 2010. They have won seven NBA titles, which is the third-most in the league, behind only the 17 of the Boston Celtics and the LA Lakers.

Four of the Warriors’ championships have come within an eight-year span, and they could be looking to add more to their haul. Behind Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and a bunch of rising stars, Lacob is anticipating an extended run atop the NBA.

On an episode of "Point Forward," the Golden State Warriors CEO revealed his thoughts and inspiration behind the plan for sustained success:

“The truth of the matter is I am about only one thing for the rest of my life. And that’s winning and winning championships. I am maniacal. It’s all I care about. That’s it!

“We’ve done really well. We’ve won four in eight years, which is incredible. Made six finals in 12 years, which, by the way, there was another one who did this as an owner, Jerry Buss. I look up to him. 33 years of ownership, 16 Finals. So that 50% rate ... I don't know if we can continue that, but I'm sure as hell gonna try. That's my goal."

Appearing in the NBA Finals in six of the last 12 years is no easy feat. The Sacramento Kings have not even made it to the postseason in 16 straight seasons. Winning four titles in eight years is even more difficult.

The Boston Celtics, the Warriors’ opponents in the recently concluded NBA Finals, last lifted the Larry O’Brien trophy in 2008.

Golden State’s back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018 were also the first since the LA Lakers did it back in 2009 and 2010.

The scary thing about the Golden State Warriors now is that they are built to win now and in the foreseeable future.

Steph Curry looks better than ever, while a healthier Klay Thompson could play even better than last season. Draymond Green, who struggled badly in the first four games of the NBA Finals, could also bounce back.

Jacob Lacob's vow to win now and in the future is epitomized by the development of a young, blue-chip supporting cast.

The Warriors have Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody as emerging talents. One could also throw Andrew Wiggins, who broke out as an All-Star last season, into the mix.

Joe Lacob could sanction a Kevin Durant reunion with the Golden State Warriors

Joe Lacob could make a move for Kevin Durant to win more titles.

Joe Lacob’s “maniacal” desire to win as many championships as he can with the Golden State Warriors could push them to acquire Kevin Durant.

NBA writer Marc J. Spears originally opened up about the possibility of the Bay Area team reuniting KD with Steph Curry.

Golden State will reportedly include Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman in a package for Durant.

Getting KD would make the Warriors overwhelming favorites to win probably two or three of the next NBA championships.

Curry reportedly called Durant about a potential return to the Bay, while his acquisition has been "discussed" by the team.

However, the Golden State Warriors have already won two titles without the Brooklyn Nets forward. Trading for him now would severely compromise their future.

Regardless of what direction Joe Lacob will go in the offseason, winning championships and sustaining success will always be on his agenda.

