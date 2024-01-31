“I may hand that gift to you”: Jamal Crawford’s unseen crossover secrets await Victor Wembanyama 

Jamal Crawford was known for his time in the NBA being one of the best ball handlers in history. If you search for Crawford's highlight reels on any video platform, there'll surely be a wide selection. Now a retired player, Jamal, like many before him, spends most of his time working with the broadcasting team for the NBA.

Recently, during a segment on NBA on TNT, Jamal Crawford briefly interviewed San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama. Given how Wembanyama is a talented big man who can dribble like a guard, Crawford was curious to know if the towering center could pull off one of his signature handles. Particularly, Jamal asked Wemby if he could the double behind-the-back shake 'n bake in a game.

Wembanyama, in full confidence, immediately confirmed that he could pull off Crawford's signature move. Wemby shared that his coach back in France was the one who taught him how to dribble while watching a lot of highlight reels of Jamal executing the handle.

Despite not seeing him pull off the move, Jamal Crawford believed in Victor Wembanyama's word. Crawford then promised the Spurs rookie that he would show him an extended version of his signature move if Wemby did it in a real game.

"Wemby if you pull that out I may have to show you the extended version," Crawford said. "I've never shown anybody. But I may hand that gift to you 'cause you can do it and you will take it to the masses. Congrats my brother!"

Looking back at Jamal Crawford's ball handling in his NBA career

Jamal Crawford's NBA journey has been nothing short of spectacular, captivating fans and frustrating defenders with his extraordinary ball-handling prowess. Known for his wizardry on the court, Crawford has earned a well-deserved reputation as one of the most skilled ball handlers in the history of the league.

From his early days with the Chicago Bulls to his later tenures with teams like the New York Knicks and LA Clippers, Crawford's ability to maneuver through defenders has consistently impressed audiences. Whether unleashing dazzling crossovers, deceptive hesitation moves, or slick behind-the-back dribbles, Crawford's creativity and finesse have left spectators in awe time and time again.

Among Crawford's trademark moves is his double behind-the-back shake 'n bake, executed with remarkable speed and precision. With swift body shifts and wrist flicks, Crawford often leaves defenders rooted to the spot, creating opportunities for open jump shots or driving to the basket with ease.

In addition to his crossover prowess, Crawford utilizes hesitation tactics to keep defenders guessing and exploit defensive vulnerabilities. By momentarily pausing or varying his dribble speed, Crawford effectively disrupts defenders' timing and exploits mismatches with confidence.

With his unmatched ingenuity, agility, and tenacity on the court, Jamal Crawford has revolutionized the art of ball handling, serving as a source of inspiration for aspiring basketball players across generations.

