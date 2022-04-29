“I may not be in the playoffs, but I’m at my keyboard, I don’t see Kevin Durant tweeting about the playoffs” - Skip Bayless on LeBron James tweeting during the playoffs for attention

LAs Lakers forward LeBron James has always been popular on social media. Throughout his career, James has been one of the top professional athletes on the internet and is never afraid to share his thoughts.

After a disappointing Lakers season, James and the team missed the postseason after finishing 11th in the Western Conference. That hasn't stopped the superstar from expressing his thoughts on the playoffs, tweeting his reactions to the games in the opening round. James has even tweeted that not being in the playoffs hurts and that he "won't miss the postseason again for my career!"

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," analyst Skip Bayless said he believes James is simply doing most of this for attention. Bayless compared James to Durant, saying that he doesn't see KD tweeting about the games:

“I may not be in the playoffs, but I’m at my keyboard. I don’t see Kevin Durant tweeting about the playoffs”

LeBron James aims to return to NBA playoffs next year

It was a brutal year for LeBron James as the LA Lakers were the most shocking disappointment of the NBA season. Coming into the year with aspirations of an NBA Finals run, the Lakers saw their dreams turn into a nightmare, finishing 33-49.

The Lakers will be one of the most discussed teams throughout the offseason. The team not only needs to overhaul its roster but also needs to find a new coach.

Although James impressed, the Lakers are going to have to make roster moves to get back on track next year.

The Lakers organization will have plenty of challenges to overcome in order to accomplish that. Fellow star Anthony Davis has struggled to stay healthy, and veteran guard Russell Westbrook saw a rapid decline in his play.

With limited cap space and no first-round pick in the upcoming draft, the Lakers will have to be strategic to get back into contention in the Western Conference.

James will turn 38 in December, while Westbrook turns 34 in November. Davis will be 30 in March.

James and Davis have missed plenty of games in the past four seasons. James played 67 and Davis 62 of 71 games in 2019-20, when the Lakers won the championship in the bubble.

But in 2018-19, James played in 55 and Davis (with the New Orleans Pelicans) played 56. Last season, James played 45 games and Davis 36. This season, James played 56 and Davis 40.

