"I mean it's just basketball that we've been programmed to do since we were kids" - Klay Thompson reflects on Golden State Warriors' expectations internally ahead of NBA Finals

Klay Thompson will be heading into his sixth NBA Finals appearance when the Golden State Warriors take on the Boston Celtics. The 32-year-old returned to the basketball court after being out for two and a half seasons. Since returning, Klay Thompson has been pivotal in getting the Dubs to the Finals.

The five-time All-Star has assured everyone that the franchise is determined to bring the Larry O'Brien trophy back to the Bay Area. With Klay out, the franchise has gone through a lot of lows in the past couple of years. Winning the trophy would certainly be fitting as it would cement their place as one of the best teams in NBA.

Speaking to Malika Andrews about the team's expectations in the series, Klay Thompson said:

"My expectation is just to be a force on both sides, you know? Shoot efficiently, play very good defense on whoever is in front of me, and we expect to win the series. We know how hard it will be. Obviously, this team is battle-tested. Even though they are very young, they've played in a ton of high-pressurized situations, so we know these lights and this stage won't faze them."

Playing against the Boston Celtics has not been easy for any team in the NBA this season. Their road to the Finals has been one of the toughest for any team in the league for a long time.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Torn ACL, Torn Achilles, 941 days until his return to NBA action, and now Klay Thompson is BACK in the NBA Finals…Nothing but respect for Klay. Torn ACL, Torn Achilles, 941 days until his return to NBA action, and now Klay Thompson is BACK in the NBA Finals…Nothing but respect for Klay. 🔥✊ https://t.co/iXR79bSy5G

Klay Thompson acknowledged the brilliance of the Celtics. He stated that the Warriors needed to execute their plans if they are to win it all. While speaking further about how the Warriors plan on playing against the Celtics, he said:

"It's up to us, you know, to play with great force and have that ball moving around, zipping around, hitting the open, man, and I mean, we expect to win just like we did in those previous years, but I mean, it's just basketball that we've been programmed to do since we were kids."

Klay Thompson will be for the Warriors in the NBA Finals

Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors - Game Five

Klay Thompson is widely regarded as one of the best shooters in the NBA. When he gets going, it is extremely difficult to stop him and courtesy of his brilliance, the Dubs have won many important playoff games. Undoubtedly Steph Curry is going to be key to the team's chances of winning, but Thompson will also be crucial for them.

NBA Muse @NBAMuse24 Most 3PM in the 2022 Playoffs



1. Stephen Curry - 60

2. Klay Thompson - 57



Splash Bros back on top! Most 3PM in the 2022 Playoffs1. Stephen Curry - 602. Klay Thompson - 57Splash Bros back on top! https://t.co/j3BaNOhb5l

With all the attention Curry gets, Thompson will certainly have a lot of chances of scoring. Jordan Poole has also proven to be a great player. However, considering that this is his first appearance on the biggest stage, he will have a lot to learn from the seasoned veterans.

Along with his contribution on the offensive end of the floor, the Warriors will also want Thompson to be at his best defensively. He has the ability to guard multiple positions and that could prove to be very important for them in this series.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors "I'm going to enjoy every second of this, play as hard as I can and walk away with no regrets." - Klay "I'm going to enjoy every second of this, play as hard as I can and walk away with no regrets." - Klay https://t.co/Mbd0DDjou4

The Warriors' core group has been together since their first championship run in 2015, and that is what gives them the biggest advantage. Boston made their way to the Finals by beating some big teams. But this time around, their opponents are a side that has the experience of winning multiple championships together.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp The trio of Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry & Draymond Green have the 2nd most playoff series wins (21) by any trio in the last 30 seasons. The trio of Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry & Draymond Green have the 2nd most playoff series wins (21) by any trio in the last 30 seasons. https://t.co/HPpdDgLK9Z

Klay Thompson will be keen to get his hands on the NBA championship after all that he has been through. He will try and put in some big performances and, once again, help the Warriors claim their position as the best team in the league.

