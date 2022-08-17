"I mean you see Steph ... they all hold you accountable" - NBA champion opens up on how the Golden State Warriors' core players keep him motivated

The Golden State Warriors won their fourth championship in eight years by defeating the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. Steph Curry led the way, winning his first Finals MVP. However, Andrew Wiggins was also a key contributor. On "The VC Show," Wiggins said that all the veterans on the team were helpful from the start.

"All those guys were very encouraging and motivating," Wiggins said. "I mean you see Steph, you know Draymond, you know Dre, all of them. They did a lot for me in a lot of different ways. One thing they all do, is they all hold you accountable. When you do something wrong, they gonna get at you."

"But the thing that I love about them is that when you do it right, they're gonna be the first people to congratulate you. I feel like that goes a long way. But just being there, they've taught me a lot on and off the court. I cherish those guys."

The former first overall pick was stellar on both ends of the floor for the Golden State Warriors. Playing alongside Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala have certainly helped Wiggins' growth as a player.

Andrew Wiggins frequently received pep talks from the Golden State Warriors veterans. He has been in the league for a while now, but Curry, Thompson, Iguodala and Green have championship experience. Wiggins has matured as a player, and it will be interesting to see that continue next season.

Aside from Wiggins, the Golden State Warriors have some exciting young talent coming up. Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Jordan Poole and James Wiseman will be significant parts of their future. The youngsters can learn a lot with these savvy veterans on the roster.

The Warriors have the perfect blend of youth and experience. If they can keep it all together, the Dubs' excellence will continue for years.

Can the Golden State Warriors win a championship next year?

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

The Golden State Warriors lost some of their key players in free agency. Gary Payton II, Nemanja Bjelica, Otto Porter Jr. and Damion Lee left the Dubs this offseason. They were able to re-sign Kevon Looney and also add Donte DiVincenzo and JayMychal Green.

The team still has its core of Curry, Thompson and Green. Andre Iguodala is still deciding on whether he should return next season or retire from the game. However, the Golden State Warriors still have a strong team.

The West is getting even more competitive, with teams like the LA Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies looking strong. The Clippers will see Kawhi Leonard's return, and the Grizzlies are among the best young teams in the NBA.

But the defending champions will still be a team to watch out for in the West.

Analysts have a variety of takes on the Warriors next season. Some elements of basketball are hard to predict, but the Dubs thrive in adversity. Injuries could hinder the team again, but the Warriors could repeat as champions with Steve Kerr and their veteran leadership.

