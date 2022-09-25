"I mean, squad; Just being real” - Klay Thompson backing the LA Dodgers to win World Series this fall

In a recent Instagram Live video by Klay Thompson, he expressed his support for the LA Dodgers. Considering that he plays for the Golden State Warriors, Bay Area fans aren't too pleased with the NBA superstar. Warriors fans expect Thompson to support the San Francisco Giants. However, it's understandable why he doesn't.

"Let’s go Dodgers World Series this year baby," Thompson said.

Klay Thompson is an LA native, explaining the support of his hometown teams. Additionally, his brother, Trayce Thompson, plays for the LA Dodgers. He's also a massive fan of his brother's teammates.

"“Trayce Thompson, (Cody Bellinger), Clayton Kershaw, Mookie (Betts), Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman. I mean, squad. Just being real," Thompson said.

Klay Thompson will always support his brother Trayce Thompson of the LA Dodgers

Trayce Thompson plays center field for the LA Dodgers. This season marks his second stint with the squad. He played for the team in 2015. Trayce isn't the best batter out there, but he's contributing to the team.

Trayce Thompson is currently playing the most consistent baseball of his entire career. From his perspective, he's coming off a slump. Trayce has moved from one team to the next in the past four seasons. Being traded to different teams in such a short period can make a player second guess themselves.

Now that he's officially an LA Dodger once again, he feels more comfortable playing for his hometown. This mentality can apply to any player from any sport. Playing for your hometown can boost your confidence and motivate an individual to represent that city.

The same can be said for fans, which is why Klay Thompson supports the LA Dodgers. The same goes for LeBron James, who supports the Ohio State Buckeyes in NCAA Football.

A few months ago, Klay Thompson attended a Dodgers game to support the team and his brother. Trayce was able to hit an RBI double, exciting his older brother.

The LA Dodgers have already secured their spot in the postseason. Klay Thompson is confident that his brother's team will win it all this season.

Trayce's total output has been consistent, resulting in a longer leash and more opportunities. Only 29 players in the major leagues have an OPS over.850 in at least 150 plate appearances this season, including Thompson. Despite the small sample size, defensive analytics show he has also been a strong outfielder.

If Trayce Thompson and the LA Dodgers win the championship this season, he'll join Klay as a champ in 2022.

