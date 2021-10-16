"I might be crying like a little boy" - Giannis Antetokounmpo on how he’d react to receiving his championship ring on NBA opening night

Giannis Antetokounmpo has said that he may get a bit emotional when he receives his first championship ring on NBA opening night.

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Brooklyn Nets on October 19 in front of a packed Fiserv Forum Arena. Having helped the franchise to their first championship in 50 years, the Greek Freak will get the loudest cheers from the entire Deer District.

However, post the ring ceremony, the Bucks will also have to play their Eastern Conference rivals, the Brooklyn Nets. When asked in the press conference about how he would look to balance his emotions after receiving a ring to playing against the Nets, Antetokounmpo said:

"It's gonna be... I don't know, I've never been in that position before, I've never received a ring before. I don't know how it feels, this is gonna be my first time. You know I might be crying like a little boy on the sidelines, with tears of joy."

"Or I might be, you know, whatever... just focus on the game. I don't know how I'm gonna react. But you know, by getting your ring and by your team getting the ring, you're like on a all-time high. You know, it's a moment of joy and then you gotta kind off switch it real fast and lock it for the game. You know, because we gotta play one of the best teams in the NBA right now."

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks had a poor preseason campaign, winning only one of their five games. However, that was down to a short offseason and injuries to players. They will look to bounce back strong on opening night when they take on the Brooklyn Nets at home.

Could Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the Milwaukee Bucks to back-to-back NBA championships?

The Milwaukee Bucks had an exciting campaign on their way to the NBA championship last season, defying overwhelming odds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was a key part of the title-winning team. Despite hyperextending his knee, the Greek Freak played in the NBA Finals, and registered one of the most incredible statlines in league history.

In the Finals series against the Suns, Antetokounmpo averaged 35.2 PPG, 13.2 RPG and 5.0 APG while shooting 61.8% from the field. He dominated the paint, and also made things extremely tough for the opposition in defense. His impeccable performances in the series helped him earn the Finals MVP honor.

Coming into the 2021-22 season, all eyes will be on the Milwaukee Bucks, as the NBA community will expect another big season from them. Giannis Antetokounmpo will likely hold their key to another triumph. But just like last season, they'll need some big performances from Jrue Holiday and Khris Middletontoo.

The Bucks will get their rings on opening night. But they need to keep in mind that 29 other teams will also look to win back the championship. If the Milwaukee Bucks want to have a chance at repeating as champions, they will need Antetokounmpo and their other key players to fire on all cylinders.

However, they will also need all their players in good health, as they will be competing against some incredibly tough teams like the Brooklyn Nets, the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors, who have some elite players on their rosters.

