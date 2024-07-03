"I might have dropped a couple of tears": After Steph Curry, Draymond Green responds to news of Klay Thompson departure

Draymond Green arrived in Golden State one season after the Warriors drafted Klay Thompson out of Washington State No. 11 in 2011. The two have been teammates since then, appearing in six NBA Finals appearances and winning four championships with Steph Curry. The trio’s era in the Bay Area has ended following Thompson’s sign-and-trade deal that will send him to the Dallas Mavericks.

After 793 regular-season and 158 playoff games, “Game 6 Klay” is headed to Dallas to form another “Big Three” with the Mavericks. Thompson is joining a crew led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving that reached the NBA Finals but lost to the Boston Celtics.

In his podcast, Draymond Green opened up about his call with Klay Thompson before news of the trade came out:

“Klay [Thompson] told us last week. … Pretty sure he talked to Steph [Curry] last week. ... He kind of started talking through the years. Like, ‘It’s been great. What we’ve done is so special.’ When Klay told me, I was just able to listen, and it wasn’t like, ‘Yo, we could finish like this’ or ‘You should rethink this.’ I was like, ‘Wow, all right. Congrats, bro. I’m happy for you. That’s dope.’

“I think I might have dropped a couple of tears, tear or two.”

Draymond Green, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will forever be linked. With the trio as the core, the Warriors built an eight-year dynasty with four championships as highlights. They reset several team records, including a historic 73-9 run during the 205-16 regular season. If injuries had not gotten in the way, one could easily argue that they could have won more.

Steph Curry reacted ahead of Draymond Green regarding Klay Thompson’s trade to Mavericks

Before Draymond Green got on his podcast, Steph Curry had already reacted to Klay Thompson’s sign-and-trade to the Dallas Mavericks. The two-time MVP went on Instagram to put a lengthy and heartwarming message to his “Splash Bro.”

“Even though we won’t finish the journey together, what we did will never be done again. Couldn’t have imagined a better run with you and @moneygreen. … Killa Klay at the center of it all.

“Thank you for everything, bro. Go enjoy playing basketball and doing what you do. Splash Bros 4 life my guy.”

Curry’s reaction was more expressive than what Draymond Green could come up with. But, the pain tinged with joy was evident. It’s a sad day for the Warriors but like Green said, ‘ The relationships are forever.”

Fans will be excited to see the first time the three will face each other next season.

