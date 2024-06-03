"I might lose it completely" - Mike Breen denies calling 'triple bang' on live video but hints considering it under one condition

Legendary NBA announcer Mike Breen has sent basketball fans into a frenzy with his recent comments about his iconic "bang" call for a three-pointer at the buzzer. Breen, the voice behind the iconic call "BANG!" has hinted at a "Triple Bang," a phrase that has never been used in an NBA game before but that may change, as hinted after a clutch shot in the NBA Finals.

This came when Breen joined the sports/entertainment podcast "Pardon My Take" and talked about his signature "Bang!" calls. When jokingly asked if there had ever been a shot so amazing that he said "triple bang," Breen laughed and said:

"Well again and I'm not just saying it comes out it if there's an NBA Finals game seven that's decided by a three-pointer I might lose it completely."

Breen's "bang" call has transcended generations, becoming synonymous with clutch moments in the NBA as some of his iconic 'Bang' calls were the Ray Allen game-tying three-pointer in the last few seconds of the 4th quarter in Game Six of the NBA Finals in 2013 season and Luka Doncic's game-winner in game four against the LA Clippers in 1st round of western conference playoffs in 2020 season.

Only time will tell if Mike Breen will unleash the "triple bang" on live television. But one thing's for sure: NBA fans around the world are eagerly waiting, hoping to witness this potentially legendary moment in basketball history.

Mike Breen calls Pacers' Andrew Nembhard a future star

Indiana Pacers fans have reason to celebrate! Iconic NBA announcer Mike Breen called Andrew Nembhard a "future star" due to his impressive skillset and quick rise during the Indiana Pacers' Eastern Conference Finals run against the Boston Celtics.

Andrew Nembhard has become the sensation of the postseason, for the Indiana Pacers He is putting up 14.9 points per game on 56.0% from the field and a ridiculous 48.0% from beyond the arc.

Coach Rick Carlisle has not hesitated to give the former Gonzaga star the keys of the offense while the team's All-NBA star guard Tyrese Haliburton was injured in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals vs. Boston Celtics when Nembhard completely took center stage.

The first half was nothing short of an explosion as he scored 21 points! Nembhard finished with 32 points, 9 assists, and 4 rebounds in the game. Even though the Pacers came up short, Nembhard's effort shows what he can potentially be in the future and a reason to be excited.