“I might play 48 tomorrow, just 'cause; give you something to talk about” - Kevin Durant shares a hearty laugh with media members as he waives off concerns about his minutes

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are on a four-game road trip that began with a huge comeback win against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Nets needed every bit of Durant’s abilities and poise to overcome the Mavericks’ exceptional play. He ended with 27 points, seven rebounds and three assists, playing a game-high 41 minutes of intense action.

While the Brooklyn Nets have an Eastern Conference-leading 17-7 record, they have had the need to play Kevin Durant for almost an entire game each time. When asked how the minutes will play out as the season progresses, here’s what Durant had to say in a post-game interview (via Nets Videos):

"When I get a chance to play, YES! I know people may be concerned about my minutes and I got injured before and all this extra sh**. We’ll figure it out if I get there. Right now, I wanna play basketball. I might play 48 tomorrow, just 'cause. Give you something to talk about."

Nets Videos @SNYNets "I might play 48 tomorrow, just 'cause. Give you something to talk about"



Kevin Durant talks about logging heavy minutes, and if he'll play in tomorrow's back-to-back vs. Houston "I might play 48 tomorrow, just 'cause. Give you something to talk about"Kevin Durant talks about logging heavy minutes, and if he'll play in tomorrow's back-to-back vs. Houston https://t.co/eH3Bf8BqWs

Kevin Durant is currently averaging 36 minutes per contest, his highest since the 2014-15 season when he played for the OKC Thunder. Fans and the media are wondering just how long the Brooklyn Nets can keep this up without burning out their best chance of winning the NBA championship.

Steve Nash has been forced to play Durant for more minutes than what was supposedly necessary. The Big 3 of Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving have not turned out the way the front office envisioned it to be.

Irving has not played a game this season and has been essentially barred from the Brooklyn Nets until he gets vaccinated. Harden, while present, is sometimes a shadow of his former self.

Durant, the NBA’s leading scorer, is one of the fiercest competitors in the league. However, it’s a very long season with only just about a quarter of the games played. The Brooklyn Nets may have to sacrifice their record to give Kevin Durant more rest than their hectic NBA schedule allows.

Can the Brooklyn Nets get away with Kevin Durant’s heavy minutes?

The Brooklyn Nets' Big 3 has not panned out the way they anticipated it to be. [Photo: CGTN]

Steve Nash has been in a conundrum since the season started. He knew very well that Kevin Durant would be forced to play more minutes to keep the Brooklyn Nets going. Brooklyn’s plan for the season was ambushed by Irving’s non-vax status and Harden’s inconsistent play.

The adversity has been compounded with Joe Harris’ injury and Blake Griffin’s inability to shoot the ball. Brooklyn has been forced to start LaMarcus Aldridge and Patty Mills in their absence. The spate of injuries will just add more burden to Durant’s duties on both ends of the floor.

Nets Videos @SNYNets Steve Nash confirms there will be no restrictions on Kevin Durant tonight and praises KD's attitude amidst a massive workload:



"Kevin's mentality is a huge reason why he's one of the best players of all-time. He loves the game." Steve Nash confirms there will be no restrictions on Kevin Durant tonight and praises KD's attitude amidst a massive workload:"Kevin's mentality is a huge reason why he's one of the best players of all-time. He loves the game." https://t.co/2icPvXz5hZ

Also Read Article Continues below

If Harden continues to struggle and Irving never dons a Brooklyn Nets jersey again, Nash will have to force Durant to rest at some point. The wheels can’t come off for the former MVP halfway into the season. They need him as fresh as possible to have a chance of coming out of the loaded East.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra