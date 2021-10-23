"I wouldn't mind playing with him" - Joel Embiid is ready to bury the hatchet with Ben Simmons

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers just made their home debut for the 2021-22 NBA season in a loss against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

Conspicuously missing in the team's season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans and their game against the Nets was Ben Simmons, who is indefinitely sidelined for evaluation.

After Simmons reportedly had a candid conversation with Doc Rivers, Embiid and the entire team, the All-Star center is willing to share the floor with the Australian superstar again.

Here's what Joel Embiid told the media regarding his outlook on the Ben Simmons situation:

“That’s a first step. It’s a start. It was good to hear from him. We are better with him. I wouldn’t mind playing with him.”

Ben Simmons reportedly pointed out the mistakes that were made throughout the standoff, including his. He added that he would play for the Philadelphia 76ers, but that he was not mentally ready to do so.

The dialogue must have been good enough for Joel Embiid to backtrack on his scathing remarks about Ben Simmons. Previously, he lambasted his co-star by saying that he couldn't care less if Simmons joined the team or not. He stressed that babysitting him was not the team's job.

Regardless of what happens in the future, it is now certified that Joel Embiid is the unquestioned leader of this team. His words will be magnified in the locker room and will influence the rest of the roster.

It didn't work out too well for Ben Simmons when he joined the team the last time. Doc Rivers ended up suspending him for "conduct detrimental to the team." It'll be must-see TV if and when Simmons re-joins the Philadelphia 76ers.

Can Joel Embiid carry the Philadelphia 76ers without Ben Simmons?

The Philadephia 76ers will count on Joel Embiid's broad shoulders to carry the team without Ben Simmons

Joel Embiid will need to put on his Superman cape night in and night out to give the Philadelphia 76ers at least a chance to get into the playoffs. He will also hope that Tobias Harris will be more consistent in every facet of his game to bring much-needed help.

The East is deep and talented. As bad as Ben Simmons played in the postseason, he was still a huge asset on defense and a threat to score on the break. His passing also carved up the defense of opposing teams.

What Simmons brings to the Philadelphia 76ers will be hard to replicate or replace. The rest of the roster would have to make significant leaps to offset Simmons' potential loss.

Tyrese Maxey is off to a good start. However, he just got torched by James Harden in the most crucial minutes of the game. If Ben Simmons was around and engaged, he would have made Harden's life a little more difficult.

Joel Embiid can't carry the Philadelphia 76ers on his own without his usual partner. He would need every player on the roster to punch their weight or even more to give them another chance of a deep playoff run.

