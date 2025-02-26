"I miss being around him every day": JJ Redick shares honest feelings on Anthony Davis as ex-Laker returns to LA

JJ Redick and the LA Lakers will host Anthony Davis and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. The Lakers-Mavs tussle will be the first meeting between the two teams following the stunning Davis for Luka Doncic trade. AD will not play due to an adductor strain, but Redick could not escape the inevitable questions about his former prized center.

Before the game against the Mavericks, Redick had this to say about the star big man:

"I'll start with the fact that I miss just being around him every day. He’s a fantastic human being, wonderful teammate. For a guy who's a superstar, who's been in the Olympics and won the Finals and All-NBA, probably had a decent amount of skepticism with a coach who never coached before, a former podcaster, if you will.

"For him to just accept me and be open to a relationship and coaching was big time. Speaks a lot to who he is as a person.”

Anthony Davis said in an interview that he had a “great conversation" with JJ Redick, following the former player's hiring as Lakers coach. The All-Star center opened up about his excitement when the first-time coach told him he would be the “hub of the offense.” Davis played 42 games for the Lakers this season before the shocking trade happened in early February.

The coach told reporters after the trade that he “empathized” with Davis and the other former Lakers who were involved in the trade. Redick called them "family" but also expressed excitement to coach Luka Doncic.

Anthony Davis had a strong start playing for JJ Redick

As promised by JJ Redick, the first-time head coach made Anthony Davis the hub of the offense. Davis led the LA Lakers in scoring, rebounding, steals and blocks, as he averaged 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. LA had a 24-18 record this season with Davis.

AD’s presence also made the Lakers one of the best teams in defense. GM Rob Pelinka tried to fill the gaping hole in the middle once he sent Davis to the Dallas Mavericks. Unfortunately for them, they had to rescind the trade for Charlotte Center Mark Williams because of medical issues.

This season, Anthony Davis earned his 10th All-Star selection. JJ Redick had a hand in helping AD earn that recognition.

