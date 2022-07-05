“I miss KB; Honestly he was the greatest Laker ever” - Jeanie Buss puts out cryptic tweet possibly directed towards Kobe Bryant as Lakers navigate offseason

LA Lakers team president Jeanie Buss lit up Twitter with a cryptic message about Kobe Bryant and how she possibly wants her players to be. She called the late Bryant “the greatest Laker ever” while shrouding the rest in mystery.

With the Lakers heavy in their preparations to try to bounce back from an epic disaster last season, Buss stunned Laker Nation with her post:

“I miss KB. He would understand and explain everything that I’m not allowed to. Honestly he was the greatest Laker ever. He understood team over self. Meaning your rewards would come if you valued team goals over your own then everything would fall into place. All can reply.”

How Buss looks at Bryant isn’t really a surprise. Thousands of Lakers fans share her views. It’s the part about not being allowed to explain everything that’s extremely intriguing. How the highest Lakers executive couldn’t do what she’s supposed to do is a mystery.

Buss also has the unequivocal support of the legendary Magic Johnson, who could have been a big help. Based on her tweet, it seems like even one of the most beloved players ever couldn’t do what she thinks Bryant could have done.

The Lakers have several big decisions to make heading into next season. Foremost on that list is the future of LeBron James, who hasn’t committed to extending his term with the purple-and-gold franchise.

Buss previously vowed not to trade the four-time MVP even if he doesn’t sign an extension. Losing James, however, for nothing will be a big blow to the Lakers and Buss herself.

An immediate concern that’s likely also keeping her occupied is the potential trade involving Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving. It’s an open secret that the Lakers have been actively trying to ship Westbrook out. “Uncle Drew” (Irving) could be seen as a savior of sorts for his skills, but he could also be a bigger problem than “Brodie.”

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport The Lakers and the Nets are actively engaged in trade talks revolving around "a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving package," per @ChrisBHaynes The Lakers and the Nets are actively engaged in trade talks revolving around "a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving package," per @ChrisBHaynes https://t.co/yKdFgpTh9Z

What Buss was thinking when she posted her message will remain a mystery until she clears it up, if ever, in the future. Fans and analysts can only speculate on the nature of the cryptic tweet.

The pressure could be getting to Jeanie Buss

The LA Lakers are under a ton of pressure to redeem themselves after last season's humiliating campaign. [Photo: Republic World]

The LA Lakers just had one of the franchise's worst seasons ever. They were one of the heavy favorites to win the title but did not even make it to the play-in tournament. The star-studded team led by James, Westbrook and Anthony Davis was humiliated on many occasions, finishing 33-49.

The pressure of putting up a competitive team, particularly with James leading the charge, could be taking its toll. They can’t have one of the biggest payrolls in the NBA and perform like they did last season. The pressure could only worsen if there were things that Buss couldn’t explain as she should.

Bryant is not walking through the Crypto.com Arena doors. The Lakers president will have to figure things out on her own or with others to steer the franchise back to greatness.

