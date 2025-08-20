  • home icon
  • "I'mma hack every celeb" - Jimmy Butler's hacker threatens to compromise other athletes' social media accounts to share political posts

By Ubong Richard
Modified Aug 20, 2025 10:55 GMT
NBA Playoffs: Pre-game of Timberwolves vs Warriors in San Francisco - Source: Getty
Jimmy Butler's hacker threatens to compromise other athletes' social media accounts to share political posts - Source: Getty

Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler’s official X account was reportedly compromised. The hacker took over the account on Tuesday and began posting politically charged and provocative content that deviated sharply from Butler’s usual basketball-focused posts.

The alleged hacker sent a direct message aimed at President Donald Trump and threatened the accounts of other celebrities and athletes.

"Since everyone too scared to speak up about it imma hack every celeb and athlete and tweet the truth,” the hacker tweeted from Butler's account.
Some of the posts were deleted shortly after being published, indicating that the account may have been partially regained by Butler or his team. As of now, neither Butler nor his representatives has issued an official statement about the breach.

Butler was acquired by the Warriors on Feb. 6 in a five-team trade that sent Andrew Wiggins to the Miami Heat. He quickly signed a two-year contract extension through 2026–27 and chose to wear “Butler III” on his jersey to honor his late father.

Jimmy Butler's debut game came against the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 8. He dropped 25 points, including a Warriors franchise-record 11 made free throws, as he helped spark a stunning 132–111 comeback, erasing a 24-point deficit.

Jimmy Butler responds to Carlos Alcaraz’s Cincinnati win

Jimmy Butler responded to Carlos Alcaraz’s first championship at the Cincinnati Open after he defeated world No. 1 Jannik Sinner. On Wednesday, Butler responded to Alcaraz’s heartfelt message to Sinner, who was forced to retire due to an apparent illness.

“I’m so sorry for Jannik! Nobody likes to win because their opponent retires, especially in a final like this," Alcaraz wrote. "Wishing you a speedy recovery! Very happy with my week in Cincinnati and feeling ready for the US Open!”
“VAMOS!" Butler responded on his Instagram story.
Jimmy Butler's caption

Carlos Alcaraz won the men’s singles title at the 2025 Cincinnati Open. Jannik Sinner retired while trailing 5–0 in the first set, as the final lasted just about 23 minutes, one of the few instances in which the title was decided by retirement.

Sinner appeared visibly unwell. He applied an ice pack to his head and later cited illness that worsened overnight. It was Alcaraz’s eighth ATP Masters 1000 title and his 22nd career ATP Tour title, as the match also snapped Sinner’s impressive 26-match win streak on hard courts.

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

