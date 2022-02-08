"I would move Kyrie Irving" - Shannon Sharpe on what Brooklyn Nets should do to convince James Harden to stay

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets continue to find themselves in hot water as of late.

After a recent report suggested that the Harden is unhappy with the organization, NBA Insider Shams Charania of The Athletic reported last week that talks between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets could progress to a potential trade involving Harden.

With the February 10th NBA trade deadline rapidly approaching, Harden has found himself as a potential trade candidate. The idea was that Harden would play out the remainder of the year with the Nets before potentially signing an extension this summer.

After Harden supposedly expressed his dissatisfaction with how the organization has handled the situation involving teammate Kyrie Irving, it looks as if Harden could be on the move.

Speaking today on "Undisputed," sports analyst Shannon Sharpe suggested that the Nets should try to move Irving in order to convince Harden to stay with Brooklyn.

"James Harden is no longer happy in Brooklyn, and I think a lot of it has to do with Kyrie Irving. Bringing this team together was a sacrifice. KD & Harden have sacrificed, but Kyrie hasn't. I would convince Harden to stay and move Kyrie Irving."

Will the Brooklyn Nets move James Harden?

Despite previously looking like the team to beat in the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets have plummeted to seventh place in the standings. Brooklyn is currently on an eight-game losing streak, and it looks as if the team is going to need to make a change in a hurry.

After a number of reports previously suggested that superstar James Harden was unhappy, many thought the talented guard would finish the year with Brooklyn before moving on to another team in the offseason.

It looks as if the situation has taken a turn for the worse and Brooklyn now finds itself needing to figure out what the team is going to do moving forward before the trade deadline passes.

The rumblings about a potential trade involving Harden and Philadelphia 76ers disgruntled star Ben Simmons are only going to get louder with each passing day this week.

So far this year, Harden has averaged 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 41.4% from the field and 33.2% from three. Harden is expected to have a player option at the end of the season, which would allow him to opt out and become a free agent.

