"I must do better, and I will": Bob Huggins apologizes for using homophobic slur multiple times on radio show

West Virgina University men's basketball coach Bob Huggins is in hot water after using some off-color language in a interview. While talking about an old rivalry, he used a homophobic slur.

Before becoming head coach at WVU, Bob Huggins spent some time at Cincinnati. At the time, one of their biggest rivals was Xavier.

While on the "Bill Cunningham Show," Huggins touched on the rivalry with Xavier when he was their head coach. He eventually overstepped with his words and used a homophobic slur multiple time when talking about the school's fans.

After what he said was brought to light, people were quick to comment on the remarks he made during his radio interview. Huggins realized what he said was not right and later issued an apology for using such rhetoric.

"Earlier today on a Cincinnati radio program, I was asked about the rivalry between my former employer, the University of Cincinnati, and its crosstown rival, Xavier University. During the conversation, I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for — and I won’t try to make one here," Huggins said in a statement released through the university.

Huggins spent a great deal of time with Cincinnati, coaching the program from 1989 to 2005. In that time, he posted a record of 398-128.

How long has Bob Huggins been head coach of West Virginia University?

Following his comments, there hasn't been discourse about what WVU plans to do with Bob Huggins. Language like that is not acceptable, and shines a bad light on the University.

After Huggins ended his time with Cincinnati, he spent one brief season with Kansas State. Since then, he has been head coach for West Virginia University men's team.

In the 16 years Huggins has been coaching WVU, they've posted an overall record of 345-203. This past season they finished 19-15 and earned a spot in the NCAA tournament.

Huggins has led WVU to the NCAA tournament 11 times in his tenure as head coach. However, they haven't been able to make a deep run. The farthest they've made it was the Final Four and that came all the way back in 2010.

