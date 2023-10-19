"I had my naps timed out" - JJ Redick reveals grueling offseason grind which made him hang NBA jersey

JJ Redick played 15 NBA seasons for six different teams, but he thought his career could have been prolonged if he lightened up his offseason load a bit.

On Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles' "Knuckleheads" podcast, Redick said:

"My offseasons were a lot harder than the season, bro. That's a fact."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

He said that it was when his body somehow gave up on the offseason grind that he decided to call it a career at age 36 in 2021.

"That's a reason I retired: because I couldn't do a f****** another offseason."

He talked about what his offseason training was like.

"My offseasons were six days a week, two to three workouts a day, Saturdays off."

Redick said that the Sundays were devoted to shootaround drills during which he had to take 342 shots each session.

"There are seven spots on the floor: 20 spot 2s and 20 spot 3s; three dribbles going right, three dribbles going left, plus 20 free throws," Redick said. "That's 342."

Redick said that his diet and sleep were also in check on game days:

"I knew exactly what I was going to eat for breakfast, when I was going to get to the gym, and how many minutes I was going to spend in the hot tub before I got on the training table. Then, I got my work in the weight room for activation, my pre-shootaround shooting, my post-shootaround shooting, and then my cold tub.

"(I) knew exactly what I was going to eat for lunch and when I was going to nap. I had my naps timed out, bro."

JJ Redick still does some routines since retiring

JJ Redick's body clock has seemingly been set during his playing years. Even after two years of retirement, he still does some of his routines like the timed naps.

"By the end of my career, if I said I need to fall asleep at 1:05 (a.m.) to wake up at 3:30, I could do it like that," Redick said.

Richardson lauded Redick for his hard work and said that it was not the case for him:

"Ladies and gentlemen, I didn't have none of this s***."

Fellow former NBA player Tiago Splitter, upon sharing the video on his X account, called on young basketball players to pattern their training on what JJ Redick did.

"Listen to what JJ Redick says, kids!" Splitter wrote. "The majority of the stars in the NBA have a routine! They are consistent, they know what they need to get ready mentally and physically. They know how to get the 'zone'!"

He may have not been as stellar in the NBA as he was at Duke, but Redick is an example of hard work paying off.