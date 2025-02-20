"I need a cameo": Jayson Tatum wishes of starring in sequel of Will Smith's 2005 romantic comedy

Jayson Tatum's success on the court is undeniable. Now, the Boston Celtics star shared his wish to be part of the sequel of "Hitch," a romantic comedy film starring Will Smith.

On Wednesday, the six-time NBA All-Star shared the Instagram post of "Boardroom," which announced that Smith is developing a sequel for his hit movie.

"Lol it's up!!! I need a cameo," Tatum wrote.

Jayson Tatum's Instagram story (Credits: @jaysontatum0)

According to the post, "Hitch" will return with a sequel nearly two decades after the original film was released in 2005. It set several records then, including the biggest opening weekend for a romantic comedy. The film earned $371 million worldwide.

Boardroom is a sports, media and entertainment company co-founded by entrepreneur Rich Kleiman and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, who is Tatum's teammate in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.

Jayson Tatum on his favorite WNBA player

During Saturday's media availability for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was asked who his favorite player in the WNBA is. The 2024 NBA champion picked two-time WNBA champion A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces.

"My favorite WNBA player? A'ja Wilson," Tatum said.

Wilson is a six-time WNBA All-Star and the reigning league MVP. She has been named MVP thrice in her career. In 2024, Wilson broke the WNBA single-season records in scoring (1,021) and rebounding (451). The 28-year-old's stellar play has been recognized by her peers in the NBA.

Jayson Tatum is leading Boston's title defense this season. In his eighth season in the league, the 26-year-old is averaging 27.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists (career-best) and 1.2 steals. He shoots 45.5% (35.8% on 3-pointers) in 36.4 minutes per game.

The Celtics (39-16) are second in the Eastern Conference and cruised into the All-Star break on a three-game winning streak. They have won seven of their previous eight and hope to continue their winning ways as they return to action on Thursday against the struggling Philadelphia 76ers.

