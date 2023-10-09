The NBA released a statement on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, which led to fans bringing up Kyrie Irving. The official statement was short and released on Twitter and NBA’s other social platforms. The statement was also posted on NBA reddit. Fans offered takes regarding the league’s decision to make a statement on the conflict.

"The NBA and NBPA mourn the horrific loss of life in Israel and condemn these acts of terrorism. We stand with the people of Israel and pray for peace for the entire region,” the statement read.

NBA fans had plenty to say on the Reddit thread. Some threw out crazy takes aa Kyrie Irving was also mentioned. Irving was involved in a major controversy last season for anti-semtic sentiments shared on his social media.

“I need Kyrie to side with Palestine,” one NBA fan wrote.

Let’s take a look at some of the other comments on the thread.

Kyrie Irving's anti-semetic controversy

In 2022, while on the Nets, Kyrie Irving shared a link to the documentary Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America. The documentary is based on a book that promotes Black Hebrew Israelite ideology.

The documentary and book include multiple instances of anti-semitic ideas. It also denies the occurrence of the Holocaust.

Irving initially did not apologize. He defended the post and said he was not anti-semitic.

He deleted the tweet a couple of days later. During media availability, Irving did not offer a full apology.

He was criticized by Jewish organizations, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai. He was eventually suspended for five games without pay for his lack of apology and “conduct detrimental to the team”.

Irving then made a full apology on Instagram. He reportedly met with leaders of the local Jewish community before returning to play. He wrote on social media:

"To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize...I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all."

Kyrie Irving returned to the lineup following the suspension. He was later traded to the Dallas Mavericks before the 2022-23 trade deadline. Irving averaged 27.1 points per game in his 40 games with Brooklyn last season.