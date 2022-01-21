“I need some Ladder or something” - Kyle Kuzma jokes about needing vitamins as he reacts to LeBron James’ incredible reverse dunk vs the Indiana Pacers

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James continues to impress with his play this year, and Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is the latest player to pay his respects. The Lakers forward has been wowing basketball fans around the world with his production on the court this year. Although the team continues to struggle with inconsistent play, the 37-year-old superstar looks to have no signs of slowing down.

Following his time in Los Angeles, Kyle Kuzma is enjoying a successful season with his new team, the Washington Wizards. Kuzma has always been a popular personality in the basketball world. After spending a number of years playing alongside LeBron James, it's clear that Kuzma remains impressed by James' out-of-this-world play.

With last night's game being no different from the man they call "King James". One of the highlights of the game was an impressive reverse slam from James that got the internet buzzing. His former Lakers teammate Kuzma took to Instagram today to show how impressive the dunk was from James.

"I need some LadderSport or something"

Kyle Kuzma made reference to "Ladder," a fitness company that was started by James and his long-time trainer Mike Mancias. The goal is to provide sports supplements that "fit nutrition and fitness regimens and performance needs." It's a company that has even been endorsed by legendary body building expert Arnold Schwarzenegger.

LeBron James continuing to Impress for Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James' performances this season have been MVP worthy

James put forth another impressive performance in last night's game as he went on to finish with 30 points, 12 rebounds and five assists while shooting 11-of-22 from the field. Last night's outing was also James' twentieth 30+ point game of the season.

Unfortunately, the Lakers would go on to suffer another disappointing loss last night against the Indiana Pacers, going down 11-104. That brings them below .500 on the year, with an overall record of 22-23 this season. The Lakers' 2021-2022 campaign could soon become one that is only remembered for James' breathtaking moments of brilliance.

The noise surrounding the Lakers continues to get louder as the team continues to struggle with inconsistent play on the court. Los Angeles is currently in eighth place in the Western Conference and it remains to be seen if the team will attempt to make a move before the February 10th trade deadline to shake things up and get back on track.

James continues to defy odds at the age of 37-years-old, as he's been on a roll as of late. In his last 12 games, he has gone on to post averages of 32.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. However, if he is to go on and compete for an NBA title this season he will need help from the rest of his teammates moving forward.

