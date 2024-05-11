"I need to learn" - Jalen Brunson admits making "terrible decision" on 3-point foul baiting attempt to tie the game

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson acknowledged his final shot attempt in Friday's 111-106 playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers was poor. Brunson described the off-balance 3-pointer as a mistake in the closing seconds of a tightly contested game.

"It's a terrible decision and something I need to learn from," Brunson said in the post game conference.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jalen Brunson finished the game with 26 points, six assists, a steal and five turnovers. Brunson shot 10 of 26 from the field at 38.5%, a dip from his average shooting percentage, including 2 of 6 from the 3-point line at 33.3% and 4-7 from the free-throw line at 57.1%. Overall, Jalen ended with a -6 net rating.

Jalen Brunson and New York Knicks fell short in clutch vs Indiana Pacers

In the absence of OG Anunoby due to a hamstring injury, the Knicks struggled against the Pacers throughout the game. Despite the Knicks having a nine-point lead early in the fourth quarter, the Pacers chipped away and turned it into a tense one-possession contest down the stretch.

In the final minute, Pascal Siakam gave the Pacers a three-point lead, but Jalen Brunson countered with a clutch three-pointer to tie the score with 42 seconds remaining. Indiana's Andrew Nembhard then delivered a surprising long-range shot from beyond 30 feet to put the Pacers back up by three with just 18 seconds on the clock.

Expand Tweet

Following a timeout, the Knicks entrusted the final possession to Brunson. In a hurried attempt, he took a single dribble, executed a pump fake, and then lunged between Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith.

Off-balance and desperate, he launched a flailing three-pointer, hoping to draw a foul. However, neither the shot nor the foul-drawing effort came close to finding their mark.

Sealing the victory with a pair of free throws from Nesmith after the rebound, the Pacers secured a 111-106 win. Indiana pulls closer in the series, trailing just 2-1.

Jalen Brunson, who has been a standout performer throughout the playoffs, struggled in Game 3. The Pacers tasked Nesmith with guarding Brunson, and his height and hustle appeared to disrupt Brunson's rhythm.

Brunson might have aggravated a sore foot in the first half. The Knicks will need Brunson to return to form by Sunday's Game 4 if they hope to extend their series lead to 3-1.