“I need to make shots for us to get to the level we want to be at" - Steph Curry accepts that the Golden State Warriors are not at their best due to his poor form

Steph Curry, in his latest post-match interview, accepted that his poor form was impacting the Golden State Warriors' performance. Curry, who went 1 of 13 from beyond-the-arc on Sunday, has been going through one of the worst shooting slumps of his career.

Although he is yet to play a game without making a three-pointer, Steph's low shooting percentage from downtown has left him disappointed. After the game against the Utah Jazz, Curry had the following to say about his poor form:

"I need to make shots for us to get to the level we want to be at, but other than that I’m not worried about it.”

Steph Curry displayed similar frustration with his poor shooting form after hitting the game-winning buzzer beater against the Houston Rockets. As per ESPN's Kendra Andrews report, the baby-faced assassin had the following to say:

"I know I got to shoot the ball better. I want to shoot it better, and I'm gonna shoot it better. ... I obsess over the shooting numbers because that's what I do and that's what I work on. When you don't reach those levels, it's frustrating."

Moreover, Chef Curry, in the same report, also shed light on whether he pays heed to the stats and numbers.

"It's the standard I hold myself to. I know I can do it and sustain it. That's the challenge, I guess, is to be aware of it, continue to be aggressive. Understand there is a lot of season left and it's about peaking at the right time. But I do obsess over that stuff because it's your craft."

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have the second-best record in the league

Despite his poor shooting numbers, Steph Curry is still an undeniable threat to opponents. Just by being on the court, he can not only stretch the defense but also open up space for his teammates to score. Furthermore, his on-court gravity and passing makes Curry a phenomenal playmaker, one of his qualities that is often undermined.

– Steph Curry 🗣 "Who gives a damn about excuses or anything that anybody wants to hear about why. You either make shots, or you miss shots, so I gotta start making some shots."

Although the Golden State Warriors have fallen from the top spot in the Western Conference, they still remain the second best team in their conference. Their 34-13 record is, in fact, not just the second best in their conference but in the entire league.

Draymond Green, who will return in early February, will further reinforce the Dubs' defense. With Klay Thompson's return, and Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins' emergence, the Warriors have proven themselves to be championship contenders.

