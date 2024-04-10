“I don't need that pressure” - Draymond Green hilariously responds to ‘Splash Cousin’ tag after 5 3-pointers vs Lakers

Golden State Warriors standout Draymond Green showcased his prowess on Tuesday night, propelling the Dubs to a significant victory over LeBron James and the LA Lakers, with a final score of 134-120.

The former Defensive Player of the Year shined by sinking five of his seven 3-point attempts, aiding Golden State in narrowing their gap against the Lakers for the No. 9 seed in the West to just half a game.

Green's exceptional performance on Tuesday prompted Hall of Famer Reggie Miller to offer some high praise.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During his post-game interview, Green was informed that Miller, part of the broadcast team, wanted to nickname him 'Splash Cousin.' The Warriors veteran responded with candid honesty:

“I appreciate the compliment but I don’t want that pressure,” Green said with a huge smile across his face. “I don’t need that pressure. The way them guys shoot the ball, I had a night, I’ll take my night, but I don’t need that pressure.”

Expand Tweet

In their own right, the true Splash Brothers showcased their prowess against the Lakers. Klay Thompson led the charge with five triples, tallying a team-high 27 points, while Steph Curry demonstrated perfection beyond the arc, going a flawless 6-of-6 for 23 points.

Draymond Green calls out NBA referees' hypocrisy against LA Lakers

The 4x NBA champion appeared to express disappointment with the officiating on the opposing end of the court. The star criticized the referees for what he perceived as hypocrisy regarding a 'no call' during a play involving Austin Reaves.

In that particular play, Green endeavored to block Reaves' layup and took a blow to the face. Addressing the incident in the post-game press conference, Green remarked:

"It’s a bit frustrating like Austin gashed his elbow, hit me in the teeth and it’s no foul. I get hit in the face every single game and I get no foul call. I hit somebody on the face, I get thrown in the jail.”

Draymond Green was in a brief heated exchange with the referee, disputing the 'no call.' Steph Curry and a member of the Warriors' staff intervened to separate Green.

Despite the tension, Green avoided receiving a double technical foul. Notably, even Reaves was observed patting Green during the incident in an attempt to calm him down.

The last time Draymond engaged in such an argument with a referee, he was ejected from the game, which left Steph visibly frustrated and emotional against the Orlando Magic.