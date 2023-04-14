“I need Woj to confirm this” – Fans troll Kevin Durant for his recent haircut for Phoenix Suns team photoshoot

According to Twitter, Kevin Durant is rocking a new haircut ahead of the NBA playoffs. Of course, the speculation is that this is a photoshop job, and Durant hasn't received the botched haircut.

Naturally, fans were quick to react, with some of the mindset that the picture was real. Others were skeptical of whether or not they were being tricked.

andrew leezus @AndrewLeezus Getting ready for the playoffs. KD is locked in. Getting ready for the playoffs. KD is locked in. https://t.co/hzSUZQBQLT

RicoG @AmazingRico87 @AndrewLeezus I need Woj to confirm this @AndrewLeezus I need Woj to confirm this 😂

quxes (7-6) @quxesss @AndrewLeezus he looks so much younger in this pic don’t tell me prime kd is in the playoffs @AndrewLeezus he looks so much younger in this pic don’t tell me prime kd is in the playoffs

The Flyest Nobody @JR_lovesmusic @AndrewLeezus KD either cut the source or his super powers or unlocked a new badge lol @AndrewLeezus KD either cut the source or his super powers or unlocked a new badge lol

Nigel @SeanNuwagira @AndrewLeezus This is all the inspiration I needed to get my haircut today @AndrewLeezus This is all the inspiration I needed to get my haircut today

ken7777 @favoritewcw1 @AndrewLeezus His hairline a lil off but it’s all good @AndrewLeezus His hairline a lil off but it’s all good 😭

‏ً @BookOwnsYou @AndrewLeezus Suns players just keep making nba history @AndrewLeezus Suns players just keep making nba history 🐐

Will Kevin Durant be debuting the new haircut in the Playoffs?

If the haircut is in fact real, Kevin Durant will give fans plenty to laugh about when he takes the floor on Sunday night to square off against the LA Clippers in Game 1. The series will also see former teammates Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook compete against one another in what's expected to be an epic showdown.

As the former teammates tell it, there's no beef between the two despite Durant joining the Golden State Warriors after he and the OKC Thunder blew a 3-1 lead. Westbrook spoke about the matchup to media members this week, saying:

"It will be normal for me. I think people still think like there's some beef or something. There's no beef of any [kind], so I think that's the good narrative for media, for people to talk about.

"But there's no beef. I got nothing but respect for him and things he's done with his career and having to see him back from injury. There's no beef at all. But he knows I'm going to compete and I know he's going to compete and that's all it is."

Brooklyn Nets v Washington Wizards

Kevin Durant also expressed a similar sentiment, speaking to media members ahead of practice this week about his expectations for the matchup.

"I think Russ is competitive against anybody he plays against. I don't think it was just specific to me I think a lot of the fans and the people that are watching, it's entertainment for them so for us as players it's just another game, it's regularly scheduled programming.

"But Russ is that way and playing with him so long and watching that for so long, he's that way against everybody so I don't expect anything different."

You can see his comments in the video below:

All in all, fans should be prepared to witness an exciting match in Game 1.

