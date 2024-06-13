"I was nervous on bench" - Luka Doncic makes honest admission about sudden outburst after being fouled out in Game 3

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks dropped Game 3 106-99 against the Boston Celtics. Dallas had a chance to win the game late in the fourth quarter when the worst adversary hit them. Doncic was fouled out of the game with just four minutes remaining in the game. Doncic told Malika Andrews that he was extremely nervous on the bench.

With just over four minutes remaining on the game clock, Doncic was called for a blocking foul on Jaylen Brown, amounting to his sixth foul in the game. While the rest of the Mavericks battled Boston without Doncic, they fell short without their superstar on the court.

The Slovenian superstar told Andrews that he was nervous throughout the time he was sitting on the bench.

“It’s tough you know. It’s easier to be in the game than being on the bench. I was more nervous on the bench,” Doncic said.

Luka Doncic also said that while being fouled was part of the game, it wasn’t the smartest thing on his part. He admitted that getting fouled out was bad on his part.

“My bad, you can’t do that, especially in the NBA Finals,” the Mavs star said.

With just over four minutes remaining in the game, Doncic was called for a blocking foul while defending Jaylen Brown. The Mavs had cut down a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter to 3 points and once Doncic was fouled out, the Celtics took over the game.

Luka Doncic believes Mavs can be the first team to win the NBA title after a 0-3 deficit

Only LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers ever challenged history and came better. They went 3-1 against the Golden State Warriors in 2016 and won the NBA Finals.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have a bigger mountain to move. No team in the history of the NBA has ever come back from a 0-3 deficit in the NBA Finals to win the title. However, Doncic is still betting against history and the biggest reason is his teammates in Dallas.

Luka Doncic told Malika Andrews that he believes that the Mavs can still turn things around in their favor.

“We have been through a lot. We have been together for only five months. It was that moment in the regular season when we lost five-six in a row and from there you know we just went up and I believe we can do it because of teammates I have…we are gonna stay together no matter what,” Doncic said.

Doncic has Kyrie Irving, the same guy who led the Cavs pack with James. Being the second guy on the team he also hit one of the biggest shots in the NBA Finals in Game 7 against the Warriors. However, the only difference is Irving is not having a great series in the Finals.