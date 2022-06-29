“I never called nobody trash, I never called nobody a bum” - Kendrick Perkins responds to Draymond Green’s comments, says he’s moved the needle without being disrespectful

NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins has always spoken freely. The same could be said for Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. Both players have had reputations as enforcers on the court. They used their mentality and toughness to give themselves an advantage.

After his playing career ended, Perkins became an analyst on ESPN. He's made strides, often using his platform to speak honestly without holding back. But with a league like the NBA, it's only a matter of time before one player fires back.

Green and Perkins have been battling back and forth over social media recently. It started when Green took a shot at television analysts he believes don't know what they are talking about. On the "Swagu and Perk" podcast, Perkins then vented his thoughts:

"Why are you so mad at me because I'm moving the needle and doing things my way and it's actually working for me? I never disrespected nobody. I never called nobody out their name. Matter of fact, I never called nobody trash. I never called nobody a bum.

"Now, when somebody is playing well, yes, I'm gonna give them their flowers. If they playing bad, Imma say something about it."

Kendrick Perkins responds to Draymond Green

NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins responds to Warriors forward Draymond Green.

It's no surprise to see Kendrick Perkins being honest and truthful with his opinion of NBA players. Perkins has been that way throughout his career as an analyst. What was more surprising was how Perkins and Draymond Green saw their beef take off to a personal level.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins I took my post down addressing Draymond Green out of respect for my company and colleagues I work with everyday, but I was heard loud and clear.



Happy Monday and carry on… I took my post down addressing Draymond Green out of respect for my company and colleagues I work with everyday, but I was heard loud and clear.Happy Monday and carry on…

Plenty of NBA players haven't been afraid to go toe-to-toe with some sports personalities lately. It's become a trend as social media continues to grow. Players are quick to clap back at anyone who might critique their game.

For now, it looks as if the beef between Perkins and Green, who has his own podcast, has slowed down.

Both were not high draft picks but chiseled out careers by being solid role players.

Green has won four championships with the Golden State Warriors in 10 seasons since being drafted 35th in 2012. The 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year, he's made the All-Defensive team seven times.

Perkins, the No. 27 pick in 2003, won the 2008 championship with the Boston Celtics. He played for four teams in 14 seasons.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far