“I never even knew who Kendrick Perkins was until recently” - Draymond Green’s mom Mary Babers-Green says she couldn't care less about Kendrick Perkins’ criticism of her son

Draymond Green's mother, Mary Babers-Green, featured on "The Morning Roast" and gave some pretty interesting takes about the game. She also fired a few shots at Kendrick Perkins, who recently had a small exchange with her son Draymond.

Mary Babers-Green stated that she couldn't care less about how Perkins felt about her son, as she didn't know him until recently.

The two have faced off multiple times on the court against each other. However, since his retirement, Perkins has been an analyst who doesn't shy away from calling out players.

When asked about how she felt about the criticism Kendrick Perkins directed towards Draymond Green, Mary Babers-Green said:

"He doesn't really bother me at all, you know what I mean, because it's like 'Okay, whatever, so what,' Charles Barkley was great, Charles Barkley was one of my favorite player ever, he was a great player.

"I never even knew who Kendrick Perkins was until recently, so you know he never stood out on my radar, so I could care less."

95.7 The Game @957thegame



"I never even knew who Kendrick Perkins was until recently. He never stood out on my radar, so I could care less."



(via Draymond's mom @BabersGreen doesn't concern herself with @KendrickPerkins ' trash talk:"I never even knew who Kendrick Perkins was until recently. He never stood out on my radar, so I could care less."(via @MorningRoast957 Draymond's mom @BabersGreen doesn't concern herself with @KendrickPerkins' trash talk: "I never even knew who Kendrick Perkins was until recently. He never stood out on my radar, so I could care less." (via @MorningRoast957)

Kendrick Perkins undoubtedly had a good NBA career. He won one championship and played aside some of the best players in the league.

Since becoming an analyst, he has been very honest with takes. However, that has often landed him in trouble with players in the league.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



"If Draymond Green can't be the Draymond of old, the Warriors do not have a chance at winning this series." @KendrickPerkins says Draymond needs to step it up after Game 1."If Draymond Green can't be the Draymond of old, the Warriors do not have a chance at winning this series." .@KendrickPerkins says Draymond needs to step it up after Game 1."If Draymond Green can't be the Draymond of old, the Warriors do not have a chance at winning this series." https://t.co/g1yM84zvdP

Draymond has silenced all the criticism from Perkins as he has been pivotal for the Warriors in their run to the finals. However, his goal will be to complete the journey well and bring the championship back to the Bay Area.

Mary Babers-Green shares her take on what the championship would mean for the Warriors

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors - Game 5

The Golden State Warriors are in their sixth NBA Finals in a span of eight years. They are the first team since the Chicago Bulls to accomplish the feat. However, in the two years that the team was out of the finals, they didn't even make the playoffs.

The franchise has gone through some drastic changes. Klay Thompson was out injured. The team also lost the services of Kevin Durant, who opted to go to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019. Steph Curry had also played only a limited number of games due to injury.

This led to them winning only 15 games during the 2019-20 season.

They looked better in the 2020-21 season but still missed the playoffs. Having faced these two setbacks, the team fought together in unison and made their way back to the biggest stage this season.

With only five games potentially left in the series, the Warriors have a shot at ending their season on a high note.

The entire Bay Area is extremely excited to once again see their team crowned as champions, and so is Mary Babers-Green. Speaking about how much it would mean for the franchise, she said:

"I think this would be the most satisfying for every Warriors fan on the planet and it's just because of the things we've been through. We've been through adversity after adversity after adversity, so if we get through this as champions, the Bay is about to erupt.

"I can't wait and I wanna see what happens. I'm here for the long haul, so how many ever games it takes to get to if we get seven if we get in five, whatever it is I'm fine."

With the series heading to Boston, the Warriors will have to play extremely hard if they are to take the lead in the series. They have done extremely well on the road.

However, playing in the finals, the old stats don't count. They will have to continue playing at a high level. Anything short of that will take their chances away from winning the championship.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far