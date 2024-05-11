"I never, ever, ever expected them" - Wolves HC expresses bold dismay over NBA not suspending Jamal Murray

In a dominant Friday night performance, the Denver Nuggets, led by Jamal Murray, cut the series lead in half against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The final score at Target Center was 117-90 in favor of the Nuggets, though they still trail 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Minnesota fans likely rued Jamal Murray's lack of suspension for his on-court outburst in Game 2, a sentiment Timberwolves coach Chris Finch didn't necessarily anticipate.

"I wasn't disappointed in the league's decision," Finch said. "Not because necessarily I agreed. It was simply I never, ever, ever expected them to suspend him. I thought they would throw a heavy fine.

"There hasn't really been much precedent for suspending people certainly in the playoffs unless it's a repeat offense. Whether it is or it isn't a suspendable thing doesn't matter now."

Jamal Murray fed off Chris Finch and Minnesota Timberwolves' frustration

Energized by the boos raining down from the Minnesota crowd right from pregame warmups, Jamal Murray exploded for 18 points in the first half, setting the pace for the Nuggets' dominant win.

"That definitely fueled me during the game," he said. "And just keeps me in that mode. So it's fun. I embrace that challenge. I embrace that moment. I probably deserved the boos, so I'm not shying away from it."

Minnesota fans relentlessly targeted Murray for his outburst in Game 2, where a frustrated Murray hurled a heat pack and towel onto the court after a dismal performance (3 for 18 shooting). The league responded with a $100,000 fine for his actions.

However, Murray seemed unfazed by the boos in Minnesota. Appearing to relish the villain role, he fueled Denver's victory with a strong showing, his troublesome calf no longer a hindrance.

Denver surged ahead in the second quarter, building a commanding 45-25 lead by the midway point. Coach Malone's aggressive offensive strategy, emphasizing a "hit-first" mentality, proved effective. The Nuggets exploited more open lanes for their shooters compared to the previous two games, where Minnesota's defense stifled them.

Murray's improved health was evident early on. He showcased his regained agility with a slick two-crossover move, leaving Karl-Anthony Towns in his dust before sinking a confident jumper over the big man in the opening quarter. Now they head to Game 4, hoping to tie the series up.