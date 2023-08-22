"I never imagined myself being the 40-plus dude" :Steph Curry doesn't plan on playing in the NBA for a long time

Time seems to have flown since the Golden State Warriors picked Steph Curry seventh in the 2009 draft. The Davidson superstar was 21 when he entered the NBA and eventually became one of the league’s biggest stars.

He’s already 35 years old now and will be entering his 15th season. When asked during an appearance on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast about how long he plans to keep on playing, Curry responded:

“Somewhere in that range [20 years]. I never imagined myself being that 40-plus dude trying to hold on for dear life. But, who knows how my body will feel like at that point? I got three years left in my deal. So, at least that, and then kind of figure out from there. … I ain’t skipping to play golf just yet."

Steph Curry signed a four-year $215.4 million contract in 2021. He will not become an unrestricted free agent until after the 2025-26 season. The two-time MVP will be 38 when his contract with the Dubs is over.

Except for his ankle issues earlier in his career and a broken hand during the 2019-20 season, “Chef Curry” has largely been healthy. Considering the punishment he has had to take, it’s almost unbelievable to think he has been that durable.

More than durability, the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers has also still been an elite player. Arguably no one commands the attention of an opposing team’s defense the whole 94 feet as he does.

Last season, Steph Curry came out of the gates in blistering form. He put up better numbers in his first 30 games than during his unanimous MVP campaign in 2015-16. Unfortunately, a variety of injuries sidelined him for several games, causing his bid for the award to slip.

Entering his 15th year, he will still be one of the NBA’s best players. If healthy, he is still expected to be one of the leading MVP candidates.

Playing for one team in his NBA career is important for Steph Curry

Steph Curry was reportedly on the trading block in 2012. He was rumored to be the centerpiece of a trade for Milwaukee Bucks center Andrew Bogut. Milwaukee’s doctors reportedly nixed a potential deal due to Curry’s injury-prone ankles.

Monta Ellis was instead the one traded as the Warriors put their faith in Curry to solve his ankle problems. The Dubs’ front office won big when they kept the diminutive Davidson superstar.

Steph Curry has since been untouchable. He will likely end his career playing for the Golden State Warriors. The nine-time All-Star had this to say about playing for one franchise before ultimately retiring:

“I am blessed that, no matter how many years I do play, playing for one franchise and being part of that group of the legends that have accomplished that feat and won at the highest level. I don’t ever take that for granted either.

"You got the Kobes [Bryant], the Magics [Johnson], Dirk [Nowitzki] and Tim Duncan.” Those guys helped establish a culture and did it [won championships] with a lot of different roster combinations.”

