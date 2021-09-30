"I never knew he was MVP-caliber good" - Doc Rivers on what he learned about Joel Embiid after coaching Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers has praised his star player Joel Embiid, saying that he wasn't aware that the Cameroonian big is an MVP-caliber player.

Joel Embiid ended the 2020-21 NBA season as one of the MVP finalists alongside Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry. Jokic ended up winning the award. But despite missing out on the Maurice Podoloff trophy, Embiid proved his worth as one of the best players in the league.

Here's what Rivers said about Embiid in an interview with Philadelphia 76ers reporter Lauren Rosen:

“He’s an MVP waiting to happen…I thought Joel was unstoppable when we played (against) him, and I knew he was good, I just didn’t know he was this good.”

Philadelphia 76ers could be extremely reliant on Joel Embiid in the 2021-22 NBA season

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks - Game Six

As per various NBA trade rumors, Ben Simmons is likely to exit the Philadelphia 76ers before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. The point forward has already been linked with a handful of teams. So head coach Doc Rivers will have to prepare for life without Ben Simmons in the ongoing Philadelphia 76ers' training camp.

The 76ers' front office will likely get a lucrative package in the Ben Simmons trade, which, in all probability, will include a replacement for the Australian international. Despite that, the majority of the Philadelphia 76ers' offensive load would fall on Joel Embiid's shoulders next season.

Rivers has used Joel Embiid as a throwback center who uses post-ups to amass most of his points. But the big has also made a conscious effort to diversify his game, making 37% of his attempts from downtown last season. He has also added playmaking to his repertoire, making him an all-around threat.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



While it's not personal, Simmons believes that playing around Embiid’s style isn’t conducive to the way he needs to play.



📚: Ben Simmons has concluded that he's done playing with Joel Embiid, sources tell @sam_amick While it's not personal, Simmons believes that playing around Embiid’s style isn’t conducive to the way he needs to play.📚: bit.ly/3uhvNAn Ben Simmons has concluded that he's done playing with Joel Embiid, sources tell @sam_amick.



While it's not personal, Simmons believes that playing around Embiid’s style isn’t conducive to the way he needs to play.



📚: bit.ly/3uhvNAn https://t.co/6uQAxbq7q9

Joel Embiid averaged 28 points, ten rebounds and nearly three assists per game last season. He will be hungry to win the NBA MVP award in the upcoming season. His defense has only improved with each passing season, and he could also lay claim to the NBA DPOY award next campaign.

The Philadelphia 76ers will remain a strong side even if Ben Simmons leaves. But they'll have to negotiate the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat if they are to come out of the Eastern Conference.

