"I have never had less oxygen in me when Jimmy Butler pulled up from 3", "Jimmy tried to get on Bleacher Report" - Fans mercilessly slander Jimmy Butler for his late pullup three miss in clutch for Miami Heat in Game 7

Having carried his franchise to within punching distance in the final moments of Game 7, Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler was put through the wringer as NBA fans reacted to his final shot attempt.
Butler has been the primary driving force for the Heat in the playoffs in recent years. This season has been no different. Playing through injury, the superstar has put on heroic performances night in and night out to keep Miami's hopes alive.
Having led Miami in a ferocious battle in Game 7 of the ECF against the Boston Celtics, Butler came up short in the most crucial moment.
Trailing by two points with twenty seconds on the clock, Jimmy Butler opted to shoot a transition three-pointer to take the lead for Miami. Unfortunately, the shot came up short and resulted in a Celtics rebound.
Given Butler's reputation as Miami's closer, the missed shot has seen a variety of reactions from fans. With some crucifying the Heat star and others defending him, here are some of the best reactions to the moment from Twitter:
Considering the manner in which Butler carried the team for the majority of the series, a heroic shot from deep would've guaranteed him a spot in Miami Heat history.
While unfortunate, many can agree that nobody else deserved to take the shot more than Butler in that moment.
All things said and done, the Miami Heat came up short in Game 7 after a 96-100 loss to the Boston Celtics. With their NBA Finals dreams coming to an end, the future for Miami is shrouded in mystery.
Jimmy Butler's playoff heroics
Jimmy Butler continued to live up to his status as a superstar in the playoffs. Given the sheer burden the 32-year-old takes upon himself on both ends of the floor, it is difficult to fault him.
Butler was nothing short of spectacular in Game 7. Having willed the Miami Heat to wins in crucial games throughout the series, the Heat star barely came up short in the final seconds of the game.
Having notched 47 points in Game 6 to send the series to Game 7, Butler almost pulled through with a similar performance in the following game. Ending the game with 35 points and nine rebounds, Butler played all 48 minutes of regulation before he could see his team through to the win.
Considering that Butler was likely playing through injury as well, the sheer determination and desire to win is awe inspiring. Unfortunately, the 32-year old has had very little support in these endeavors.
With the postseason coming to an end just short of the final stage, the frustration for the Miami Heat and Butler is unimaginable. But with a long offseason awaiting them, the Heat will look to prepare themselves for next year.