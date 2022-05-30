"I have never had less oxygen in me when Jimmy Butler pulled up from 3", "Jimmy tried to get on Bleacher Report" - Fans mercilessly slander Jimmy Butler for his late pullup three miss in clutch for Miami Heat in Game 7

Having carried his franchise to within punching distance in the final moments of Game 7, Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler was put through the wringer as NBA fans reacted to his final shot attempt.

Butler has been the primary driving force for the Heat in the playoffs in recent years. This season has been no different. Playing through injury, the superstar has put on heroic performances night in and night out to keep Miami's hopes alive.

Having led Miami in a ferocious battle in Game 7 of the ECF against the Boston Celtics, Butler came up short in the most crucial moment.

ESPN @espn Jimmy Butler went for the win. Jimmy Butler went for the win. https://t.co/7fjYjg9wkC

Trailing by two points with twenty seconds on the clock, Jimmy Butler opted to shoot a transition three-pointer to take the lead for Miami. Unfortunately, the shot came up short and resulted in a Celtics rebound.

Given Butler's reputation as Miami's closer, the missed shot has seen a variety of reactions from fans. With some crucifying the Heat star and others defending him, here are some of the best reactions to the moment from Twitter:

Austin @ChefTrillie_ I’m living and dying by Jimmy. He brought us here. I said WTF when he shot that but there’s no game 7. There’s no ECF. There’s no playoffs without him. Thanks for a great season 22 I’m living and dying by Jimmy. He brought us here. I said WTF when he shot that but there’s no game 7. There’s no ECF. There’s no playoffs without him. Thanks for a great season 22

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA Honestly can't really dislike the Jimmy 3 there. Don't mind going for the lead. No guarantee you're getting a better shot, even with the Celtics back-pedaling in semi-transition. The real story was Boston losing its mind and opening the door for a potentially historic comeback. Honestly can't really dislike the Jimmy 3 there. Don't mind going for the lead. No guarantee you're getting a better shot, even with the Celtics back-pedaling in semi-transition. The real story was Boston losing its mind and opening the door for a potentially historic comeback.

BASED SAVAGE @crackcobain__ Jimmy tried to get on bleacher report Jimmy tried to get on bleacher report 😂😂😂😂😂

foureyedkobe @shep11012 this what jimmy butler thought was gon happen #BOSvsMIA this what jimmy butler thought was gon happen #BOSvsMIA https://t.co/nAIeNkbvD7

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless LIVE BY JIMMY BUTLER, DIE BY HIM. I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO PROBLEM WITH JIMMY TAKING THAT THREE FOR THE LEAD. HE DOESN'T SHOOT MANY BUT HE HAS MADE SOME CLUTCH ONES. BUT THAT ONE WAS WAY SHORT AND LEFT. NOT EVEN CLOSE. LIVE BY JIMMY BUTLER, DIE BY HIM. I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO PROBLEM WITH JIMMY TAKING THAT THREE FOR THE LEAD. HE DOESN'T SHOOT MANY BUT HE HAS MADE SOME CLUTCH ONES. BUT THAT ONE WAS WAY SHORT AND LEFT. NOT EVEN CLOSE.

Ahmed🇸🇴 @big_business_ Jimmy you my guy I know you wanted that SportsCenter highlight but you could've tied that shit up. Jimmy you my guy I know you wanted that SportsCenter highlight but you could've tied that shit up.

Mark Phillips @SupremeDreams_1 JIMMY WOW SOLD JIMMY WOW SOLD

💔 @killmesIime JIMMY TRIED TO GO VIRAL JIMMY TRIED TO GO VIRAL 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Jason Maples @JJMaples55_MST Jimmy woulda punched his ticket to the HOF if he hit that Jimmy woulda punched his ticket to the HOF if he hit that 😭😭😭😭😭

Logan @LoganWebb_ Jimmy Butler when the Heat just need a 2 to tie Jimmy Butler when the Heat just need a 2 to tie https://t.co/hqCUM4H4qt

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine Give Jimmy the Larry Bird trophy even after that shot ... Give Jimmy the Larry Bird trophy even after that shot ...

dwiffy b. @dwif____ heat fans watching jimmy bring the ball up heat fans watching jimmy bring the ball up https://t.co/fYjc7tBZo5

Miami Heatle @HeatleMiami This shit even worse cause I got to hear for the next week how Jimmy took the wrong shot…



I trust my superstar and I’ll live with the results This shit even worse cause I got to hear for the next week how Jimmy took the wrong shot… I trust my superstar and I’ll live with the results

Boston Diehards @Boston_Diehards I have never had less oxygen in me when Jimmy Butler pulled up from 3 I have never had less oxygen in me when Jimmy Butler pulled up from 3

BON @Gresham2x I know y’all thought that Jimmy Butler three was going in but life just doesn’t work like that I know y’all thought that Jimmy Butler three was going in but life just doesn’t work like that

Considering the manner in which Butler carried the team for the majority of the series, a heroic shot from deep would've guaranteed him a spot in Miami Heat history.

While unfortunate, many can agree that nobody else deserved to take the shot more than Butler in that moment.

All things said and done, the Miami Heat came up short in Game 7 after a 96-100 loss to the Boston Celtics. With their NBA Finals dreams coming to an end, the future for Miami is shrouded in mystery.

Jimmy Butler's playoff heroics

Jimmy Butler attempts to finish with a tough layup

Jimmy Butler continued to live up to his status as a superstar in the playoffs. Given the sheer burden the 32-year-old takes upon himself on both ends of the floor, it is difficult to fault him.

Butler was nothing short of spectacular in Game 7. Having willed the Miami Heat to wins in crucial games throughout the series, the Heat star barely came up short in the final seconds of the game.

Having notched 47 points in Game 6 to send the series to Game 7, Butler almost pulled through with a similar performance in the following game. Ending the game with 35 points and nine rebounds, Butler played all 48 minutes of regulation before he could see his team through to the win.

Considering that Butler was likely playing through injury as well, the sheer determination and desire to win is awe inspiring. Unfortunately, the 32-year old has had very little support in these endeavors.

SB Nation @SBNation Jimmy Butler in games 6 and 7:



> 82 PTS

> 18 REBS

> 9 ASTS

> 5 STLS



He still gave it his all while battling with injuries. Jimmy Butler in games 6 and 7:> 82 PTS> 18 REBS> 9 ASTS> 5 STLSHe still gave it his all while battling with injuries. https://t.co/0pCQ5vVDpI

With the postseason coming to an end just short of the final stage, the frustration for the Miami Heat and Butler is unimaginable. But with a long offseason awaiting them, the Heat will look to prepare themselves for next year.

