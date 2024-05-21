"I never said I was": Isiah Thomas slyly takes pride after dragging Steph Curry into point guard summit

Throughout NBA history, Steph Curry has been one of the few small guards to be the top player on a title team. That said, one Hall of Famer tried to set himself apart from the former MVP.

After seeing a post about guards 6-foot-3 and under leading a team to a title, Isiah Thomas decided to set the record straight. He let it be known that he's the only small guard to lead his team in points and assists while winning back-to-back titles.

Some fans felt the Detroit Pistons icon was mocking Steph Curry, but that wasn't the case. He made it clear that he was not claiming to be better than the Golden State Warriors player.

"I never said I was, that’s your interpretation and opinion. I stated a hardcore fact of being the only small PG to win back2back while leading in scoring and assist @NBAHistory we both won, and won differently in our era. You can push that!"

Thomas spent his entire career with the Pistons after being drafted second overall in 1981. He led them to championships as the leader of the "Bad Boys" in 1989 and 1990. Thomas retired in 1994 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2000.

Breaking down the career stats of Steph Curry and Isiah Thomas

As this debate between Steph Curry and Isiah Thomas ensues on social media, here is a breakdown of their respective careers.

At this point in his career, Curry has already played in the NBA longer than Thomas. In terms of accolades, he is a two-time MVP, four-time champion, one-time Finals MVP, two-time scoring champion and 10-time All-Star.

Looking at Thomas' career, he was a 12-time All-Star, two-time champion, one-time Finals MVP and led the league in assists on one occasion.

Even though Steph Curry has been in the league longer, he's currently played in fewer regular-season games than Thomas. Here is how their career numbers stack up against one another:

Curry Thomas Games Played 956 979 Points 23,668 18,822 Rebounds 4,509 3,478 Assists 6,119 9,061 Steals 1,473 1,861

When it comes to the postseason, Curry has slightly more experience. Similar to the regular season, Thomas has a slight edge in the assist category. Here is the full breakdown of both guard's career postseason numbers:

Curry Thomas Games Played 147 111 Points 3,966 2,261 Rebounds 786 524 Assists 912 987 Steals 223 234

Curry might have the better numbers, but both players are some of the top point guards to ever grace the NBA. They also each have a special place in history because of the way their teams revolutionized the game.

Curry and Thomas broke the pattern as small guards in a league long dominated by big men.