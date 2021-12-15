“I never wanted to call myself the greatest shooter until I got this record” - Steph Curry basks in the glory of surpassing Ray Allen

Steph Curry created history at Madison Square Garden as he surpassed Ray Allen to become the player with the most three-pointers in the NBA. The 33-year old believes that this achievement has propelled him to become the greatest shooter ever.

The whole of MSG was waiting for the moment and the stadium exploded when it happened. Steph Curry was emotional and hugged his dad and mom, both of whom played a vital part in his journey towards greatness. Speaking about the historic feat, Curry said in his post-game press conference:

“My respect for Reggie and Ray, guys who set the bar for what it meant to be a sharpshooter to have longevity as well... For me I've tried to own that in my journey in terms of, you know range, volume, efficiency all those things go into it.”

The Golden State Warriors star went on to add:

“So I pride myself on shooting a high percentage, I pride myself on allowing that to help us win games and now I can pide myself on the longevity of getting to that number that Ray set and hopefully pushing it to a number that nobody can reach, we'll see what happens but that's something that balance of volume and efficiency for me is the standard that i wanted to set.”

Curry concluded by saying:

“I never wanted to call myself the greatest shooter until I got this record, so I'm comfortable saying that now.”

Steph Curry was highly appreciative of the MSG crowd that helped him enjoy the record-breaking moment. As the three went in, the whole of MSG erupted in jubilation and made the Dubs feel at home. Speaking about the reception he got from the Garden, Curry said:

“It was a special atmosphere. I knew the Garden would deliver… It felt like we were at home. A special moment.”

Golden State Warriors secure another win to add to Steph Curry's jubilation

Steph Curry on the bench during the Golden State Warriors' win over the New York Knicks.

Coming into the game against the New York Knicks, all eyes were on Steph Curry as he was just two three-pointers away from breaking Ray Allen's record. Curry only needed the first quarter to get there as he drained two three's there to reach the feat.

However, the job was not done for the Warriors, as they required a win in this game to stay top of the Western Conference.

The Knicks seemed hell-bent on spoiling a historic night for Steph Curry, providing a tough fight and going into halftime with a one-point lead. However, the Warriors made their intentions clear in the third quarter and put on an impressive display to take the lead entering the fourth period.

From there on, things became extremely difficult for the Knicks, as Golden State hung on to eventually win the game 105-96. This was their 23rd win of the season.

The Warriors will travel to TD Garden next for a matchup against the Boston Celtics on Friday, December 17.

