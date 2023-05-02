"I have nothing but the utmost respect" - LeBron James is honored to face off against Steph Curry for another time

LeBron James and Steph Curry are set to face each other in the Western Conference semi-finals on Tuesday night. It's been five years since both superstars played each other in the postseason. It'll also be the first time they'll match up against each other in the playoffs as Western Conference rivals.

LeBron James recently opened up on how he feels about facing his old rival Steph Curry in the postseason once again. Obviously, James is all too familiar with the Golden State Warriors' style of play considering that he's played against the team in four straight NBA Finals before. Despite losing three out of four Finals matchups, the "King" has nothing but respect for the "Baby-Faced Assassin".

James said:

"Curry puts in the work and when you put in the work, nine times out of 10 you're going to see the results. He's done that throughout his whole, entire career. I have nothing but the utmost respect for Steph and everything he's been able to accomplish, not only on the floor but also off the floor, too."

LeBron continued:

"It's just great to have people like that in this league to set an example for the generation to come."

LeBron James vs Steph Curry: Who will reign triumphant?

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

For the fifth time in their playoff careers, LeBron James and Steph Curry are set to battle in the Western Conference semi-finals. The big question is, who will come out on top? If we're going to look at James and Curry's performances individually this year, Steph should have the advantage considering how he went on a scoring rampage against the Sacramento Kings.

So far, Steph Curry is averaging 33.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists in the 2023 NBA playoffs. LeBron James, on the other hand, is averaging 22.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.

Overall, James has a more all-around game compared to Curry, however, Steph's shooting prowess will definitely prove to be a huge problem for the LA Lakers.

Looking at how the Lakers have performed defensively, they specialize in stopping the offense inside the paint. What the purple and gold franchise needs to work on right now is stopping long-distance shots, especially since the Golden State Warriors specialize in three-pointers.

As for the Warriors, they need to be alert as LA's guards have active hands. If Golden State isn't careful with the basketball, they could easily turn the ball over, giving the Lakers the chance to score during a fastbreak opportunity.

Honestly, it's a pretty even matchup and it's difficult to predict who will win the series. Fans will definitely be in for a treat once the Lakers and Warriors face off in Game 1 on Tuesday.

