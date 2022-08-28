“I am one of the richest people in the history of the world… Kevin Durant is not dictating terms to me” - Nick Wright says himself and Kevin Durant underestimated the mettle of Joe Tsai

Kevin Durant decided to play with the Brooklyn Nets despite handing in a trade request earlier in the offseason. Durant tried to force his way out with a bold ask, but Nick Wright believes owner Joe Tsai was not open to being strongarmed.

Durant spent months on the trade block, but no team was able to match the Nets' asking price. His demand for general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash to be fired wasn't met by the team either.

The trade mostly didn't happen because the Nets were willing to accept a trade where they didn't get a package of commensurate value. It was earlier reported that the team was open to starting the new season without Durant.

With the Durant saga being the biggest news of the offseason, the topic was raised on "What's Wright? With Nick Wright." The sports analyst said that he, as well as Durant, underestimated Tsai's resolve.

"Kevin Durant handled this incredibly oddly. He did not go public with his trade request but nobody was disputing that it happened. He then met with Joe Tsai and Sean Marks and demanded the coach and the GM be fired. Which, I thought was the checkmate move."

After pointing out that Durant disputed only what he knew was false, he continued:

"I think KD and myself underestimated the mettle of Joe Tsai, the owner of the Brooklyn Nets. I thought Joe Tsai was gonna say, 'I just don't want this embarrassment, this distraction.'

"What it would appear Joe Tsai's motivations were, 'I am not going to be told what to do by anyone. I am one of the richest people in the history of the world. I am incredibly powerful I am incredibly successful, Kevin Durant is not dictating terms to me.'"

Wright stated that it was seen as disrespectful to Tsai, which is why the owner refused to budge. He also said that Durant's decision to return was due to a realization that he did not have any other options.

Kevin Durant was linked to several teams but none fell through

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets drives toward the basket against Al Horford of the Boston Celtics.

Over the course of the trade request, Kevin Durant was linked to several teams. While there was a chance he could have joined any of them, none were willing to give up the pieces necessary to pull off the trade.

It was reported that Durant was interested in playing with the Boston Celtics or the Phoenix Suns. The report stated that he wanted to play with Marcus Smart, but the Nets wanted the Defensive Player of the Year to be included in the deal.

(via sny.tv/articles/sourc…) REPORT: Kevin Durant views Boston as a “desired” landing spot and would like to play with Marcus Smart if traded to Celtics.(via @IanBegley REPORT: Kevin Durant views Boston as a “desired” landing spot and would like to play with Marcus Smart if traded to Celtics.(via @IanBegley, sny.tv/articles/sourc…) https://t.co/MJaAAQVrNs

There was also talk of him being linked with the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, the Timberwolves were not interested in giving up Anthony Edwards or Karl-Anthony Towns to seal the deal.

The Nets are currently considered one of the favorites to win the title because Durant decided to stay. Many believe the Nets have an incredible roster, and only time will tell how far they will go during the 2022-23 campaign.

