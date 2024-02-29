"I owe LeBron an apology" - Stephen A. Smith backpedals on LeBron James critique after Lakers legends' clutch show vs Clippers

LeBron James showed off his ageless abilities once again by leading a comeback against the LA Clippers on Wednesday night. He had a huge fourth-quarter performance, which drew praise from fans and media alike. One of those in praise of the performance was Stephen A. Smith. The ESPN host went on “First Take” and walked back some of his criticism of LeBron James.

Smith was reluctant to issue an apology. However, he gave in and gave credit where it was due.

“I don’t do this often, I really don’t but, I owe LeBron James an apology,” Smith said.

Smith said earlier this week that James and the Lakers were going to get beat by the LA Clippers. The Lakers won the game 116-112. This is why he had to walk back from his comments and bend his knee to The King.

Smith went on to throw in some excuses and qualifiers. However, he did heap praise upon the 39-year-old former MVP.

“Now in my defense, I thought Paul George would be playing and George not being out there had something to do with the result," Smith said. "But LeBron James was sensational. To watch him in that fourth quarter and drills those threes. To know he is in his 21st season and 39 years of age, is incredible.”

Smith also called out the Clippers defense. He questioned where Kawhi Leonard and his renowned defensive skills were during the game.

Smith sides with Michael Jordan in the G.O.A.T. debate. However, even he was in awe of James on Wednesday.

“You know I am MJ all day but to see this brother do what he did last night… when it counted most, he was absolutely spectacular,” Smith said. “I have to give major props to LeBron James. I apologize because lord have mercy, he was something special last night.”

LeBron James leads comeback vs Clippers

LeBron James showed off his greatness once again. He pulled off a clutch performance in the Lakers 116-112 win against the Clippers on Wednesday night. He led the Lakers back from a 21-point deficit in the win.

James was on fire at the end. He scored 19 of his 34 points in the fourth.

He scored or assisted on 11 of the 13 buckets the Lakers made in the final period. He outscored the Clippers by himself in the fourth quarter 19-16. He made five of his seven 3-pointers in the final period as well.

James finished with 34 points, six rebounds and eight assists. His late heroics are nothing new this season.

James is averaging eight points per fourth quarter this season and is shooting 52 percent in the final period. Only Giannis Antetkounmpo has better numbers this season in the fourth quarter.

James and the Lakers take the season series with their arena roommates 3-1. They will not play again in the regular season.