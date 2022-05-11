"I paid $8 to watch this on my flight back from my honeymoon; I want my $8 back" - NBA world has fun at expense of Philadelphia 76ers after their insane meltdown against Heat in Game 5

NBA fans on Twitter did not hold back in their reactions to the Philadelphia 76ers' loss to the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday.

After a 19-39 performance in the fourth quarter, the 76ers suffered a blowout 85-120 loss in Miami. Philadelphia saw its roster struggle from the field and had an epic meltdown.

NBA fans were ruthless in trolling the franchise for their dismal performance. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Prez💊 @PresidentEmbiid I am never gonna be able to watch the Sixers play in an ECF in my life time I am never gonna be able to watch the Sixers play in an ECF in my life time

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith This is one of the most awful performances I’ve seen the @sixers put forth in a long time. No effort whatsoever, from start to finished. Look like they just laid down, rolled over and said “we’ve got Game 6 on Thursday.” Guess they were looking for another overnight stay in Miami This is one of the most awful performances I’ve seen the @sixers put forth in a long time. No effort whatsoever, from start to finished. Look like they just laid down, rolled over and said “we’ve got Game 6 on Thursday.” Guess they were looking for another overnight stay in Miami

Rich @UptownDC_Rich Philadelphia 76ers turning in James Harden for his connections with YSL associates after he only scored 14 points in 37 minutes in Game 5 Philadelphia 76ers turning in James Harden for his connections with YSL associates after he only scored 14 points in 37 minutes in Game 5 https://t.co/BaI9bJ417X

Petrie @TweetPetrie “Embiid almost single-handedly keeping the Philadelphia 76ers alive.” -broadcaster



Gabe Vincent: immediately hits a 3 to put Heat up 20 “Embiid almost single-handedly keeping the Philadelphia 76ers alive.” -broadcasterGabe Vincent: immediately hits a 3 to put Heat up 20

Nets Run The East 2023 @DubsNets The Philadelphia 76ers sacrificed their entire future and their whole decade of tanking to trade for James Harden... just to get 2nd rounded by Miami The Philadelphia 76ers sacrificed their entire future and their whole decade of tanking to trade for James Harden... just to get 2nd rounded by Miami 💀💀😭

jp @peeeeeezo @sixers @cryptocom i paid $8 to watch this on my flight back from my honeymoon. i want my $8 back @sixers @cryptocom i paid $8 to watch this on my flight back from my honeymoon. i want my $8 back

Richard Machado @Richard_UCF @sixers



My house was vandalized by bricks in Miami.



After my hands stopped shaking, I managed to call the Sheriff, they were quick to respond.



My window is gone, the police asked me if I knew who did it.



He was wearing a mask but I said yes, it was Joel Embiid @cryptocom First off…I am ok.My house was vandalized by bricks in Miami.After my hands stopped shaking, I managed to call the Sheriff, they were quick to respond.My window is gone, the police asked me if I knew who did it.He was wearing a mask but I said yes, it was Joel Embiid @sixers @cryptocom First off…I am ok.My house was vandalized by bricks in Miami.After my hands stopped shaking, I managed to call the Sheriff, they were quick to respond. My window is gone, the police asked me if I knew who did it.He was wearing a mask but I said yes, it was Joel Embiid

RMacs @PhillyHotspur @sixers

No focus

No effort



That’s truly a shocking Sixers performance in such a critical Game 5. Smh @cryptocom No heartNo focusNo effortThat’s truly a shocking Sixers performance in such a critical Game 5. Smh @sixers @cryptocom No heart No focus No effort That’s truly a shocking Sixers performance in such a critical Game 5. Smh

. @I_Man_12 @SportsCenter This was supposed to be Joel Embiid’s revenge game for losing the MVP… instead, he proved exactly why he isn’t MVP @SportsCenter This was supposed to be Joel Embiid’s revenge game for losing the MVP… instead, he proved exactly why he isn’t MVP 😂😂😂

The Philadelphia 76ers are no strangers to playoff failures. Since the beginning of "The Process," the franchise has repeatedly struggled to make deep playoff runs.

Given the nature of their performances at home, the 76ers were expected to carry their momentum into Game 5 as well.

Considering that James Harden had a great performance in Game 4 and Joel Embiid was outvoted for MVP, many expected the superstar duo to bring the intensity to Game 5. However, this was not the case.

With a 35-point loss in the books, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in a difficult position in the series.

Can Joel Embiid help the Philadelphia 76ers to a win in Game 6?

Joel Embiid reacts to being hurt in Game 5

A major factor that has determined the course of this series has been the performance of Joel Embiid.

Heading into the playoffs as an MVP candidate and one of the best players in the league, Embiid undoubtedly held influence on how the 76ers performed on the court.

However, after a grueling series against the Toronto Raptors, the Cameroonian big man sustained a thumb injury and a face injury. This caused him to miss the first two games of the second round against Miami.

This set the tone for the series itself. Playing without their superstar, the Philadelphia 76ers looked out of sorts. Giving up two quick losses to the Miami Heat, the second-round series seemed done and dusted.

However, Joel Embiid made a heroic return in Game 3. His arrival seemed to inspire the team as they managed to tie the series with two wins at home.

Unfortunately, Game 5 brought new struggles for Philadelphia. With 17 points in 33 minutes, the 76ers big man was off his game.

Game 5 was a crucial setup for the series. With a drastic shift in momentum given the nature of Tuesday's loss, Philadelphia will need an inspired effort in Game 6 yet again.

While the home court has seemingly been advantageous for the Philadelphia 76ers, it seems unlikely that a hobbled Joel Embiid could lead them to the next round.

StatMuse @statmuse Joel Embiid this playoffs:



— Double teamed constantly

— Torn thumb ligament

— Fractured face

— 24.9 PPG

— 11.3 RPG

— 51.2 FG%



He leads this playoffs with 7 double-doubles, despite missing 2 games. Joel Embiid this playoffs:— Double teamed constantly— Torn thumb ligament— Fractured face— 24.9 PPG— 11.3 RPG— 51.2 FG%He leads this playoffs with 7 double-doubles, despite missing 2 games. https://t.co/puiuJufohF

LIVE POLL Q. Can the Philadelphia 76ers turn things around in Game 6? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh