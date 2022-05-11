"I paid $8 to watch this on my flight back from my honeymoon; I want my $8 back" - NBA world has fun at expense of Philadelphia 76ers after their insane meltdown against Heat in Game 5

NBA fans on Twitter did not hold back in their reactions to the Philadelphia 76ers' loss to the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday.
After a 19-39 performance in the fourth quarter, the 76ers suffered a blowout 85-120 loss in Miami. Philadelphia saw its roster struggle from the field and had an epic meltdown.
NBA fans were ruthless in trolling the franchise for their dismal performance. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:
The Philadelphia 76ers are no strangers to playoff failures. Since the beginning of "The Process," the franchise has repeatedly struggled to make deep playoff runs.
Given the nature of their performances at home, the 76ers were expected to carry their momentum into Game 5 as well.
Considering that James Harden had a great performance in Game 4 and Joel Embiid was outvoted for MVP, many expected the superstar duo to bring the intensity to Game 5. However, this was not the case.
With a 35-point loss in the books, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in a difficult position in the series.
Can Joel Embiid help the Philadelphia 76ers to a win in Game 6?
A major factor that has determined the course of this series has been the performance of Joel Embiid.
Heading into the playoffs as an MVP candidate and one of the best players in the league, Embiid undoubtedly held influence on how the 76ers performed on the court.
However, after a grueling series against the Toronto Raptors, the Cameroonian big man sustained a thumb injury and a face injury. This caused him to miss the first two games of the second round against Miami.
This set the tone for the series itself. Playing without their superstar, the Philadelphia 76ers looked out of sorts. Giving up two quick losses to the Miami Heat, the second-round series seemed done and dusted.
However, Joel Embiid made a heroic return in Game 3. His arrival seemed to inspire the team as they managed to tie the series with two wins at home.
Unfortunately, Game 5 brought new struggles for Philadelphia. With 17 points in 33 minutes, the 76ers big man was off his game.
Game 5 was a crucial setup for the series. With a drastic shift in momentum given the nature of Tuesday's loss, Philadelphia will need an inspired effort in Game 6 yet again.
While the home court has seemingly been advantageous for the Philadelphia 76ers, it seems unlikely that a hobbled Joel Embiid could lead them to the next round.
