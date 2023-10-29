"I have to pay this bum $315 million dollars" - Draymond Green warns about flip side of NBA major awards eligibility rule

As he gets ready to make his season debut, Draymond Green shared his thoughts on a recent rule change in the NBA. While he is a fan of the 65-game rule, he feels it could lead to some awkward situations from a contract standpoint.

In an attempt to cut down on load management, the league changed the benchmark for seasonal awards. For a player to be eligibile for those awards, they have to play in at least 65 of the 82 regular-season games.

During a recent interview, Draymond Green was asked his thoughts on the new implemented rule. He feels there won't be issues with the 65-game bench mark until someone gets a notable accolade just because they were healthy.

The Golden State Warriors forward also cited how certainly awards can result in players securing a big pay day.

"I respect the (65-game) rule. I think everyone gonna agree wiht the rule until there's a bum on first-team (All-NBA). The it's, 'Ahh, now I have to pay this bum $315 million dollars because somebody was really hurt,'" Green said.

Draymond Green has his sights set on reaching 65-game benchmark

After suffering an injury during training camp, Draymond Green's season debut has been delayed. He was sidelined for the Warriors's first two games, but is expected to be in the lineup on Sunday against the Houston Rockets.

Before sharing his thoughts on the NBA's newest rule, Draymond Green stated he plans on reaching this benchmark. He has goals for this season, but admits he needs to hit that mark to do so.

"I got goals. I got goals. I don't know what they are yet. But I'm going to need to play 65 games (to reach some of them)," he said.

In Green's case, he'll need to play 65 games if he wants to be in the running for Defensive Player of the Year or an All-Defense team. Over his 11 years in the league, Green has made an All-Defense team eight times and won DPOY in 2017.

Playing in that number of games is not something that's been an issue for him so far in his career. He prides himself on being available nightly, and has been a constant in the Warriors' lineup for a majority of his career.

There have only been three instances when Green didn't play at least 65 games. One of them was the COVID-19 shortened season, and he just missed the cut in 2021. 2022 was the final time Green missed the mark as he only appeared in 46 games.