'I was a Phoenix Sun': Mikal Bridges distances himself from former Nets cheerleader's hookup claims

Mikal Bridges has disassociated himself from the allegations made by a former Brooklyn Nets cheerleader who claimed to have been sexually involved with several players within the team during her four-year tenure with the organization.

A video clip from a July 20, 2022, episode of the "Leo and Danny Show" has reemerged on X (formerly Twitter). In the clip, Jen Rufo discusses her past relationships with players while she was a cheerleader for the Nets.

“It's actually in our contract that it says, like fraternization or however they word it, with the players is frowned upon," Rufo said. "So, they don't technically say it's not allowed, they say frowned upon. And I don't think that the players have this same rule in their contract. They can kind of do whatever they want.

“So, during the time I was dancing for them, I just did it anyway. And they don't, they don't like us to do it because they think it takes away from our talent … and I don't agree with that. I think that I can be talented and sexual, and I don't think it takes away from my credibility or my anything.”

Mikal Bridges clarified on Twitter that he is not one of the players mentioned by Rufo.

“I was a Phoenix Sun,” he said.

Later on in the episode that was not captured in the clip posted on X (see 1:01:33 mark of the video below), Rufo said she "did hook up" with “a couple of players.”

“I was there for like four years, and over the course of that, I did hook up with a couple of players just because, you know, you're in the same vicinity all the time," she said. "Like, we're doing the same things. Like, you know, if there's a spark, why not act on it?”

Villanova to retire Mikal Bridges’ jersey

Villanova University on Thursday announced its plan to retire Mikal Bridges' jersey on Nov. 17, during halftime of the Wildcats’ game against Maryland.

Mikal Bridges wore No. 25 for the Wildcats. His former teammates Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson had their jerseys retired last year.

Bridges played a crucial role in Villanova's national championship triumphs in 2016 and 2018. Since entering the NBA, he has earned a reputation as one of the league's most versatile defenders.

Bridges was selected as the No. 10 pick by his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers, in the 2018 draft. However, he was traded to the Phoenix Suns on draft night.

Later on, he was part of the deal that brought Kevin Durant to the Suns, and Bridges ended up with the Brooklyn Nets. In his first 27 games for the Nets, he displayed his potential as a No. 1 option as he averaged 26.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

Bridges is also known for his reliability as he has never missed a game since his college days.