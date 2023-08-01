"I was pissed off" - Kendrick Perkins explains getting ejected at AAU game in Las Vegas

Kendrick Perkins had a 14-year career in the NBA and has served as an analyst since retiring, working for ESPN shows such as NBA Today, Get Up, First Take and SportsCenter. In addition to his broadcast career, Perkins has spent the last three years coaching AAU basketball.

He was ejected from an AAU game in Las Vegas over the weekend. During a recent appearance on NBA Today, Perkins discussed his ejection, stating:

"I've been coaching for three years and I haven't got ejected one time. I'm trying to ask the ref a question on why did he eject one of my players and he would not talk to me so when he didn't give me an answer, I blew off the gasket. I'm pissed off at this point and you see right now I'm calling for the director of the tournament. He tried to kick me out the gym.

"I'm holding up the game right now. Look at him standing over there in the corner 5'6 with them 17 shoes he had on. I was so hot yesterday so he tried to kick me out the game. I was like I'm not going anywhere.

"First of all, I just spent thousands of dollars to come to Vegas for this tournament. I'm not leaving the gym and then the tournament director was like, 'Perk, you're going to have to stand on the sideline, but you can't finish the game'. We went on to lose the game, but I didn't care. At the end of the day, I was pissed off. I was just trying to ask him a question and he was ignoring me."

Check out Kendrick Perkins' comments on his ejection below:

Kendrick Perkins disagrees with Steph Curry's multiple GOATs take

Steph Curry recently shared that he believes there are multiple GOATs as it is impossible to compare eras. Speaking to Willie Geist of NBC's Sunday TODAY show, the Golden State Warriors star stated:

"I ascribe to the mindset that there are multiple GOATs and I hate that it's not a cop out answer, but it's so hard to compare eras."

Check out Steph Curry's comments on the GOAT debate below (starting at the 0:50 mark):

Speaking on NBA Today, Kendrick Perkins disagreed, stating:

"No, no, no. You only can have one GOAT. The Greatest of All-Time. It's hard for me to disagree with Steph because there's so many greats that have played the game of basketball, but it's only one GOAT."

Check out Kendrick Perkins' comments on having multiple GOATs below:

Perkins added that he believes LeBron James is the GOAT, however, he noted that he needs packages from the Los Angeles Lakers star so he doesn't change his mind.

